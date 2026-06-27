NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Closes Tomorrow At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details Here

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 provisional answer key objection window will end tomorrow, June 28, 2026, at 11:50 p.m., according to the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Before the deadline, candidates can use the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, to lodge their objections if they discover any inaccuracies in the provisional answer key.

For over 20 lakh applicants who took the re-examination, the NTA issued the re-NEET UG 2026 preliminary answer key on June 25. By entering their application number and password, candidates can view the answer key.

The agency has made it quite clear that after the deadline, no complaints would be accepted.The NTA will examine the challenges submitted and release the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets after the objection procedure is over.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to challenge the provisional answer key

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Released: June 25, 2026

Challenge Window Opens: June 25, 2026

Last Date to Submit Challenges: June 28, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Challenge fee & refund policy

Challenge Fee: ₹200 per question.

Refund: Full refund for challenges accepted by the expert panel.

Payment Modes: Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking.

Note: Challenges without payment or submitted via email, post, or fax will not be accepted.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Steps to challenge the provisional answer key

Candidates can use the following procedure to file objections if they discover inconsistencies:

Step 1: Go to the NEET website.

Step 2: Enter your application credentials to log in.

Step 3: Access the challenge area with the answer key.

Step 4: Decide which question or questions to contest.

Step 5: If necessary, upload supporting documentation or an explanation.

Step 6: Use online payment methods to pay Rs 200 for each question.

Step 7: Save the confirmation page and submit the challenge.

Direct link to challenge the provisional answer key

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Key Instructions for Candidates

NTA has released a number of crucial guidelines pertaining to the challenge procedure:

Only online submissions are accepted for challenges.

Only questions under their own Question Paper Series Code may be challenged by candidates.

The modification will be applied consistently to all four sets of question papers if a challenge is approved.

It is not necessary to submit the same challenge under different series codes.

Individual choices about objections won't be shared in isolation.

The final answer key that is released following expert assessment is final and cannot be contested.

Evaluation and result preparation will be done using the final answer key that was created following expert review.

In order to stay up to speed on OMR sheets, final answer keys, and results announcements, NTA has urged applicants to often visit its official websites. Candidates who need help can email neetug2026@nta.ac.in or call the NTA hotline at 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.