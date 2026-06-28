NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key Objection Window Closes Today At neet.nta.nic.in; Here's How To Challenge

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the NEET UG 2026 provisional answer key today, June 28, 2026, at 11:50 pm. Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit their objections through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, before the deadline by paying the prescribed fee.

The provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination was released on June 25, 2026, along with candidates' response sheets. Candidates can access the answer key by logging in with their application number and password. The NTA has made it clear that no challenges will be accepted after the objection window closes.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to challenge the provisional answer key

Once the objection process concludes, subject experts will review all the challenges submitted. Based on their recommendations, the NTA will release the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the NEET UG 2026 results.

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge: Time is Running Out!



The window to challenge the Provisional Answer Key closes TOMORROW, June 28th at 11:50 PM.



Lock in your responses now—avoid the last-minute server rush!



Submit your challenges here: https://t.co/lQbedgXNVO#NEETUG2026… pic.twitter.com/5QxYdXo4Cc — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 27, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Important Dates

Provisional Answer Key Released: June 25, 2026

Challenge Window Opened: June 25, 2026

Last Date to Submit Challenges: June 28, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 28, 2026, up to 11:50 pm

NEET UG 2026 Answer Key Challenge Fee

Candidates must pay a processing fee of ₹200 per question to submit an objection.

Challenge Fee: ₹200 per question

Payment Modes: Debit Card, Credit Card, or Net Banking

Refund Policy: The processing fee will be refunded if the challenge is accepted by the expert panel.

Challenges submitted without payment or through email, post, or fax will not be accepted.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: How to Challenge the Answer Key

Candidates can follow these steps to raise objections:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 3: Open the answer key challenge section.

Step 4: Select the question(s) you wish to challenge.

Step 5: Upload supporting documents or a valid explanation, if required.

Step 6: Pay the challenge fee of ₹200 per question using the available online payment modes.

Step 7: Submit the objection and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Instructions for Candidates

The NTA has issued the following guidelines regarding the objection process:

Challenges can be submitted only through the online portal.

Candidates can challenge questions only from their own Question Paper Series Code.

If a challenge is found to be valid, the correction will be applied uniformly across all corresponding question paper sets.

Candidates do not need to submit the same challenge under multiple series codes.

Individual decisions on objections will not be communicated separately.

The final answer key, released after expert review, will be final and binding and cannot be challenged further.

The NEET UG 2026 result will be prepared based on the final answer key.

NEET UG 2026 Provisional Answer Key: Help Desk

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NTA website for updates regarding the OMR response sheets, final answer key, and NEET UG 2026 results. For assistance, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in.