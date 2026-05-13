NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: FAIMA Seeks NTA’s Replacement, Court-Monitored Re-Exam In SC Plea

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Day after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination over alleged paper leak claims, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has approached the Supreme Court seeking major reforms in the way the exam is conducted. The doctors’ body has also demanded a fresh NEET-UG exam under the direct supervision of the court.

According to Livelaw reports, the petition, filed through advocate Tanvi Dubey, raises concerns over what FAIMA described as a “systemic failure” by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body responsible for conducting NEET and several other national-level entrance examinations.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam, Advocate Tanvi Dubey says, "This petition was filed through the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), under Article 32 in the Supreme Court. The main focus is that the NEET UG paper leaked... Our major… pic.twitter.com/rMNaqTajQS — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Plea seeks overhaul of NTA

In its petition, FAIMA has urged the apex court to direct the Union Government to either replace the NTA or restructure it into a more technologically advanced and autonomous examination authority.

The plea comes after the NEET-UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, was cancelled amid allegations that “guess papers” circulated on WhatsApp and Telegram allegedly matched over 100 questions from the actual exam paper. Following the controversy, the Centre handed over the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

FAIMA has argued that repeated controversies surrounding national examinations have shaken students’ trust in the system and called for immediate institutional accountability.

Demand for court-monitored re-exam

The association has sought directions for conducting a fresh NEET-UG 2026 examination under the supervision of a judicially appointed committee. The petition proposes the formation of a High-Powered Monitoring Committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge, along with a cybersecurity expert and a forensic scientist.

It is stated in the plea that the committee is supposed to have full control over the whole re-examination process till the establishment of a new independent body for conducting the examination.

The other demand made by the petitioner is for the assurance that the improved method of examination is secured prior to holding the examination.

Demand for computerisation of exams

FAIMA has suggested many improvements for making the exam more secure. Among the suggestions are digital locking of question papers and shifting NEET to a computer-based test (CBT) model to remove risks linked to physical transportation and handling of papers.

The association has additionally asked for centre-wise NEET results to be made public in order to improve transparency and help detect irregular patterns, if any.

The plea also seeks directions to the CBI to submit a status report before the Supreme Court within four weeks detailing the progress of the investigation, including arrests made, networks identified, and prosecution updates.

FAIMA backs students amid outrage

Reacting to the cancellation of the examination, FAIMA publicly expressed support for lakhs of medical aspirants affected by the controversy.

“Our hearts go out to the lakhs of students who put their lives on hold for NEET-UG 2026, only to be met with systemic negligence. We will not stay silent while ‘guess papers’ and mafias decide who becomes a doctor,” the association posted on X.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan of FAIMA also criticised the situation, calling it “absolutely shameful” and saying honest students were suffering because of alleged paper leak networks.

The NTA on Tuesday officially cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination and announced that a fresh exam would be conducted on dates to be notified later. The government has also ordered a comprehensive CBI investigation into the allegations surrounding the exam.