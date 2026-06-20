NEET UG 2026 On June 21: NTA Deploys AI Surveillance, 1.38 Lakh CCTV Cameras And 51,311 Jammers Across 5,440 Centres For 22 Lakh Aspirants

NEET UG 2026 On June 21: With more than 22 lakh candidates set to appear for NEET UG 2026 on Sunday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has rolled out one of the most extensive examination security operations ever undertaken for a national entrance test.

🩺 NEET (UG) 2026 - NTA is ready for tomorrow, 21 June.



After meticulous preparation, the National Testing Agency has put in place comprehensive arrangements for a fair, secure and candidate-friendly examination - across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

A day before the examination, the agency announced that elaborate security, surveillance and candidate-support arrangements have been put in place across 5,440 examination centres in 551 cities across India and 14 overseas centres. The examination will be conducted in English and 12 Indian languages.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny of entrance examinations and concerns over paper leaks in recent years. NTA said the preparations are aimed at ensuring a fair, secure and candidate-friendly examination environment.

Massive surveillance network in place

Security plan is a nationwide CCTV monitoring system covering every examination room.

According to NTA, the examination will be conducted in more than 95,000 rooms, each equipped with CCTV cameras. In total, 1,38,560 CCTV cameras have been installed and are being monitored live at the national, state and ministry levels.

Adding another layer of oversight, the agency has deployed artificial intelligence-based tools to analyse live CCTV feeds and flag suspicious activity in real time.

Security and surveillance at a glance

More than 95,000 examination rooms

1,38,560 CCTV cameras installed

Live monitoring at National, State and Ministry levels

AI-based CCTV analysis system

51,311 signal jammers deployed nationwide

To prevent electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers have been installed across centres, including 17,054 supplied by ECIL and 34,257 by BEL.

Over 87,000 personnel for verification and security

The NTA has also significantly expanded manpower deployment for candidate verification and examination monitoring.

Each examination room will have two invigilators, while every centre will have more than ten additional functionaries handling various operational responsibilities.

Examination-day personnel

38,795 frisking staff

48,448 biometric verification personnel

Face authentication support systems

Around 6,700 observers

More than 100 virtual observers

One Centre Systems Officer at every centre

Officials said biometric verification staff have been doubled this year to ensure thorough identity checks while reducing waiting time at entry points.

Police, paramilitary and agencies mobilised

The examination security plan extends beyond examination centres.

NTA said state administrations, police departments, paramilitary forces, the Indian Air Force and the Department of Posts have all been mobilised to support the conduct of the examination.

On average, each centre will have 40 to 50 security personnel deployed.

The agency also coordinated with approximately 1,500 bank branches responsible for safeguarding confidential examination material. Meanwhile, the Department of Posts will oversee the collection of OMR sheets from nearly 700 collection centres across the country.

A nationwide mock drill was conducted on June 20 to test CCTV systems, jammers, biometric verification processes and frisking arrangements before the examination.

Candidate-friendly measures introduced

Alongside the security arrangements, NTA has introduced several facilities aimed at improving the examination-day experience for students and parents.

In coordination with state governments, centres have been equipped with drinking water facilities, ORS, ambulances and shaded waiting areas for parents.

Facilities available at centres

Drinking water

ORS support

Ambulances

Shaded waiting areas for parents

Wall clock in every examination room

Additional rough-work pages

Special rough-work arrangement for left-handed candidates

The agency said extra rough-work sheets have been provided, including pages placed at the beginning of the booklet to improve convenience for left-handed students.

An extended examination window has also been introduced to compensate for the additional time required for security checks and verification procedures.

Examination details

Important dates and timings

Examination date: June 21, 2026

Examination centres: 5,440 across India

Cities covered: 551 in India and 14 overseas locations

Languages: English and 12 Indian languages

Candidates expected: More than 22 lakh

NTA warns against fake claims

The agency has also appealed to candidates and parents to ignore rumours circulating on social media.

According to NTA, teams are closely monitoring online platforms and taking action against individuals spreading misinformation or false claims related to paper leaks.

Officials said such rumours often create unnecessary panic and stress among students ahead of major examinations.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official announcements issued through NTA's website and verified communication channels.

'We are ready': NTA's message to aspirants

As the country prepares for one of its largest entrance examinations, the NTA said all systems have been tested and verified ahead of exam day.

In its message to candidates, NTA wished the more than 22 lakh aspirants appearing on Sunday "calm, confidence and their very best," adding that the entire examination machinery is ready to ensure a smooth and secure conduct of NEET UG 2026.