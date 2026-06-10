NEET UG 2026: NTA Opens Portal For PwD/PwBD Candidates To Submit Scribe Details; Window Available Till June 12

NEET UG 2026 PwD/PwBD Scribe Portal: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online portal for eligible Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates to submit scribe details for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026.

The Scribe Details Portal for eligible PwD/PwBD candidates appearing in NEET (UG) 2026 is now open.



Candidates who wish to avail the scribe facility can submit the required details through the official portal.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #ScribeFacility pic.twitter.com/NF1NQUlBqm — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 9, 2026

The facility has been launched ahead of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on June 21, 2026. Eligible candidates who wish to avail the scribe facility can complete the process through the official NEET website.

It may be noted that prior to this notice, two public announcements have been made by the NTA on May 15 and June 8.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to apply

NEET UG 2026 PwD/PwBD Scribe Portal: Important Dates and Time

Candidates eligible for the scribe facility can submit the required details within the following timeline:

Portal opens: June 9, 2026

Last date to submit scribe details: June 12, 2026

Closing time: 11:50 PM

The NTA has advised candidates to finish the process well in advance of the deadline to prevent any technical problems at the last minute.

NEET UG 2026 PwD/PwBD Scribe Portal: Who will be allowed to access this facility?

The "Register Scribe Details" choice will be made available only to those PwD/PwBD candidates who qualify for using the scribe facility according to the examination rules.

After successful submission of their details, these will appear on the candidate's application form as well as the confirmation page.

NEET UG 2026 PwD/PwBD Scribe Portal: How to submit scribe details

Eligible candidates can follow these steps to register their scribe information:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET website.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the "Register Scribe Details" button available on the candidate homepage.

Step 4: Select the appropriate scribe option.

Step 5: Enter and submit the required details.

Step 6: Verify the information before final submission.

Step 7: Check the submitted details through the "View Application Form" section available on the candidate dashboard.

Step 8: After submission, the details will also appear on the candidate's confirmation page.

Direct link to apply

NTA advises candidates to check official websites regularly

The agency has urged candidates to regularly visit the official websites for the latest updates related to the examination and facilities available to candidates.

In case of any difficulty during the registration process, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk through the following channels:

Helpline Numbers: 011-40759000, 011-69227700

Email: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to apply