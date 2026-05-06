NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Paper Leak Video Fake, Warns Of Legal Action

NEET UG 2026: A day after a video claiming the NEET UG 2026 question paper had been leaked before the examination began started circulating widely on social media, the National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a clarification on Tuesday, May 5, calling the allegation fake.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), one of the country’s biggest entrance examinations, was conducted on May 3 across 556 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Soon after the exam ended, several posts began appearing on X, formerly Twitter, with users sharing a video and alleging that the question paper had been accessed before the examination started.

neet ka paper logon ko 1 may ko hi mil chuka tha, madharchod nta apni maa chudva rahi thi?@NTA_Exams pic.twitter.com/yUh2IuMd4u — शकुनी (@situationcips) May 5, 2026

The posts quickly spread, triggering anxiety among lakhs of students and parents already on edge after the high-stakes medical entrance test.

This is fake. NTA is getting it investigated. We have details of where the question paper with the ID on watermark was issued and to which student. If someone has faked this video, legal action will be taken with proper enquiry. — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 5, 2026

NTA says viral video is being investigated

Responding to the viral claim, the NTA said the video is under investigation and warned that legal action would follow if the clip is found to be fabricated.

“This is fake. NTA is getting it investigated. We have details of where the question paper with the ID on watermark was issued and to which student. If someone has faked this video, legal action will be taken with proper enquiry,” the agency said in its response on social media.

The agency’s statement suggests that every question paper carries identifying details, allowing officials to trace the source of any circulated copy. NTA maintained that the allegations being shared online are baseless.

Here’s something important for every aspirant to know:



NTA has ensured that all question papers and confidential materials have safely reached the last destination with the highest level of security. There is no possibility of paper leaks or early access.



Any claims circulating… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026

Security assurance given before exam

Even before the examination, the NTA had issued an advisory on April 29, warning candidates against rumours of paper leaks and fake claims circulating on social media and messaging platforms.

In that advisory, the agency had said all question papers and confidential materials had safely reached exam centres under the “highest level of security.” It had also stated that there was “no possibility of paper leaks or early access.”

The NTA had further urged students not to fall for misleading claims and asked them to report suspicious posts or channels either to Cyber Crime authorities or directly to the agency.

For students, however, the timing of the viral video has only added to the post-exam stress. With speculation spreading rapidly online, many aspirants have been left waiting for clearer answers.

For now, the NTA’s position remains firm: the paper leak claim circulating after NEET UG 2026 is not genuine, and the source of the viral video is being traced.