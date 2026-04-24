NEET UG 2026: Govt Asks Medical Colleges Not To Grant Leave Before Exam May 3

NEET UG 2026: Ahead of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026, the government has asked medical colleges and institutions across the country not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, except in exceptional cases with proper justification. NEET UG 2026 is scheduled to be held on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode.

The direction has been issued through a public notice by the National Medical Commission (NMC), following communication from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education.

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Measure to ensure fair conduct of exam

According to the notice, the step has been taken to support the smooth, fair and secure conduct of one of the country’s largest entrance examinations. Authorities said all stakeholders need to work together to maintain the sanctity and integrity of the examination process.

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The advisory also asked medical colleges to remain vigilant and ensure that their students are made aware of the consequences of getting involved in any activity that could disrupt or compromise the exam.

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Past instances prompt preventive action

Officials noted that in previous years, there were instances where some students from medical colleges were allegedly linked to activities that could affect the fairness of the examination. In view of such reports, colleges have been asked to stay alert and take preventive steps.

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The notice said restricting leave on the two days before and during the examination is intended to discourage any possible misuse and strengthen confidence in the examination system.

Instructions sent to states and institutions

The communication has been sent to deans and principals of all medical colleges and institutions. Copies have also been shared with medical education departments of states and Union Territories for information.

NEET UG is the gateway for admission to undergraduate medical courses such as MBBS, BDS and other allied programmes across India. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the highly competitive exam.