NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Portal Closes Tomorrow; Candidates Must Submit Bank Details Before Deadline

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the facility for submission of bank account details for the refund of examination fees for NEET UG 2026 candidates tomorrow, May 27, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their bank account information through the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal.

The refund facility was activated following the public notice issued on May 12, 2026. Candidates seeking a refund must log in to the NEET UG 2026 registration portal using their credentials and access the dedicated refund link. The portal for submitting bank details will remain available until 11:50 PM on May 27, 2026.

The refund process is underway following the controversy over the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the exam held earlier this month. The re-examination is now scheduled for June 21.

Direct Link To Check Refund

Direct Link To Check Notification

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Details Required

According to NTA, candidates may upload a cancelled check to ensure the accuracy of their bank account details. Once the details are submitted, they will be treated as final, and no further modifications will be allowed.

Candidates are required to provide the following details for processing the refund:

Account Holder Name (as per the bank account)

IFSC Code

Bank Account Number

Bank Name

Scanned copy of a cancelled cheque (optional)

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: How To Submit NEET UG 2026 Refund Bank Details

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their bank account details:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG 2026 registration portal.

Step 2: Log in using the application number and password.

Step 3: Click on the refund link available on the dashboard.

Step 4: Enter the required bank account details.

Step 5: Upload a scanned copy of a cancelled cheque, if desired.

Step 6: Verify all details carefully and submit the form.

Step 7: Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Advisory To Candidates

The NTA has advised candidates not to initiate any chargeback requests related to the NEET UG 2026 examination fee. The agency stated that refund processing will be carried out based on the bank account details submitted through the dedicated portal.

Candidates who are eligible for the refund should complete the submission process before the deadline, as the facility will not be available after May 27, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Likely Refund Amount Based on Category

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has stated that candidates will not have to pay any additional fee to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination. The refund amount will be issued according to the candidate's category:

General: ₹1,700

OBC/EWS: ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD: ₹1,000

NRI Candidates - Rs 8,500

Refunds are likely to be credited through the same payment method used during registration, such as bank accounts, debit cards, credit cards, UPI, or digital wallets. Candidates who completed the payment through cyber cafés or someone else's account may need to coordinate with the individual who made the transaction.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NEET UG 2026 Re-Examination Details

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is scheduled for June 21, 2026, from 2 PM to 5:15 PM, and will be conducted in offline (pen-and-paper) mode.

NTA has clarified that candidates will not be allowed to change the exam language selected during the original application process.

However, candidates were previously given an opportunity to modify their preferred examination city choices.

Students facing issues related to their earlier allotted examination centres have been advised to submit their grievances, along with relevant supporting documents, via email to the official NTA helpdesk.