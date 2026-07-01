NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Extends Last Date To Update Bank Account Details Till July 7

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a final opportunity for candidates to confirm, correct, or update their bank account details for the refund of the NEET UG 2026 examination fee. The refund is being processed for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 exam held on May 3, 2026, which was later cancelled.

Candidates can now update their bank details on the official NEET UG 2026 portal until July 7, 2026, at 11:50 PM. Once the details are submitted after completing the required authentication process, they will be treated as final.

The NTA had earlier announced that it would refund the examination fee to all candidates who appeared for the cancelled NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, 2026.

To facilitate the refund, candidates were initially asked through a public notice issued on May 22, 2026, to submit their bank account details on the dedicated NEET portal so that the refund amount could be credited directly to their accounts.

Direct Link To Check Notification

Direct Link For Fee Refund

NTA Reopens Window After Candidates Reported Errors

After receiving representations from candidates regarding incorrect bank account numbers and IFSC codes, the NTA reopened the correction window on June 25, 2026, allowing candidates to rectify their bank account details.

To ensure that no eligible candidate misses the refund due to incorrect banking information, the agency has now provided a final extension.

NEET UG 2026: How to Update NEET UG 2026 Bank Account Details

Candidates can follow these steps to update their bank details:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG 2026 website and click on 'Final Opportunity to Confirm/Update Bank Account Details for NEET (UG) 2026 Fee Refund (Exam held on 03 May 2026' on the homepage.

Step 2: Log in using the NEET UG 2026 registration credentials.

Step 3: Complete the two-factor authentication process.

Step 4: Click on the "Bank Account Details Confirmation/Updation" link.

Step 5: Verify, confirm, or update the bank account number and IFSC code.

Step 6: Candidates may also upload a cancelled cheque to help ensure the accuracy of the bank account information.

Step 7: Submit the details before 11:50 PM on July 7, 2026.

NEET UG 2026: Important Instructions for Candidates

This is the final opportunity to confirm or update bank account details.

The refund amount will be credited directly to the bank account provided by the candidate.

Candidates are advised to verify their account number and IFSC code carefully before submission.

Uploading a cancelled cheque is optional but recommended for accurate verification.

Once the bank account details are submitted after two-factor authentication, they will be considered final, and no further changes will be permitted.