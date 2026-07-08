NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: NTA Extended Bank Account Update Portal; Complete Details By July 14

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the bank account confirmation and updation portal for NEET UG 2026 candidates who are yet to provide or verify their banking details for the refund of examination fees. The fresh window has been opened to ensure that every eligible candidate receives the refund following the cancellation of the NEET (UG) 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026.

According to a public notice issued on July 7, 2026, the agency said it had earlier asked candidates to confirm or update their bank account details through a notice released on June 30, 2026. Since then, around 10,28,223 candidates have completed the process, and the refund of examination fees has already begun for those applicants.

However, a significant number of candidates are yet to submit or verify their banking information. To avoid delays in processing refunds, NTA has now provided another opportunity for candidates to complete the process.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct Link To Check Refund

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Important Dates

NEET UG 2026 Examination: May 3, 2026

First Bank Details Update Notice: June 30, 2026

Fresh Refund Portal Notice: July 7, 2026

Last Date to Update Bank Details: July 14, 2026 (11:50 PM)

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund:Deadline to update bank details

Candidates who have not yet confirmed or updated their bank account information can do so until July 14, 2026, at 11:50 PM.

NTA has advised students to complete the process well before the deadline so that refunds can be processed without any further delay.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: How to update Bank account details for NEET UG 2026 refund

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG, neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Enter your Application Number and Password or your Date of Birth

Step 3: Enter the necessary two-factor authentication

Step 4: Select 'Bank Account Details Confirmation / Updation'

Step 5: Confirm or update bank details

Step 6: Upload a cancelled cheque (optional but advisable)

Step 7: Save the details

Step 8: Download the confirmation page

Direct Link To Check Refund

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: Why candidates should update their details

The agency has assured to transfer the fee to the bank accounts of the candidates. Failure to submit the correct and complete banking details may result in delayed refunds. The NTA has also allowed candidates to upload a cancelled cheque. This will help in verifying the bank details of the candidates and avoid any payment errors.

It is important to note that the agency has stated that it will remain committed to refunding the examination fees to the eligible NEET UG 2026 candidates. Candidates who have not yet submitted their banking information are advised to make full use of this last chance.