NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund Deadline Extended Again To July 31; Know How To Update Bank Details

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the deadline for candidates to verify and update their bank account details for the NEET UG 2026 application fee refund. Eligible candidates can now complete the verification process till July 31, 2026 through the official NEET UG portal.

The verification window was earlier scheduled to close on July 14, 2026, but has been extended to give more candidates an opportunity to confirm or correct their bank account details before the refund is processed.

Direct Link To Check Notice

Who is eligible for the NEET UG 2026 fee refund?

The refund is being provided to candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3. The NTA had announced the refund following the controversy surrounding the alleged paper leak, under which candidates are being reimbursed their application fee.

Candidates who have not yet verified their bank account details are advised to do so before the revised deadline to ensure the refund is credited successfully.

NEET UG 2026 Fee Refund: How to update bank account details for the refund

Candidates can follow these steps to update or verify their bank details:

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website.

Step 2: Log in using your application number and password or date of birth.

Step 3: Open the Bank Details Update/Fee Refund section.

Step 4: Verify or correct your bank account information.

Step 5: Submit the updated details before July 31, 2026.

The NTA has advised candidates to ensure that the bank account details entered are accurate to avoid delays in the refund process.