NEET UG 2026 Exam: NTA Warns Against Fake Paper Leak Messages On Social Media

New Delhi: With just days left for NEET UG 2026, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has stepped in to address growing concerns around alleged question paper leaks circulating on social media. The agency has firmly stated that all exam materials are secure and urged students not to believe in fake claims being shared online.

The clarification comes at a crucial time as lakhs of medical aspirants prepare for one of the country’s largest entrance examinations scheduled for May 3, 2026.

Here’s something important for every aspirant to know:



NTA has ensured that all question papers and confidential materials have safely reached the last destination with the highest level of security. There is no possibility of paper leaks or early access.



Any claims circulating… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 29, 2026

NTA dismisses Paper Leak rumours

Taking to social media platform X, NTA reassured candidates that strict security protocols have been followed in the handling and transportation of question papers.

The agency stated that all confidential material has safely reached its destination under high-level security arrangements, making any possibility of leaks or early access impossible.

It also cautioned students against misleading messages being spread on Telegram channels and other online platforms.

“Don’t Fall for Fake Claims,” says NTA

In its post, NTA directly addressed students, urging them to stay focused and not get distracted by rumours.

The agency stated, “All claims circulating on social media or Telegram channels about leaked papers are false and misleading. Please don’t fall for scams or unnecessary panic. Focus on your preparation. Stay calm, stay confident.”

It also encouraged students to report such rumours to Cyber Crime authorities or NTA so that action can be taken against those responsible.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card and Exam Schedule

The NEET UG 2026 admit cards were released on April 26, 2026 on the official website.

Key Details:

Admit Card Release Date: April 26, 2026

Exam Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Exam Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

Mode of Exam: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Candidates have been advised to download their admit cards early to avoid last-minute technical issues or website congestion.

Government tightens measures ahead of exam

In a separate directive, the government has instructed medical colleges and institutions across the country not to grant leave to students on May 2 and May 3, except in special cases with proper justification.

The notice was issued through the National Medical Commission (NMC), following communication from the Ministry of Education’s Department of Higher Education.

Focus on fair and secure conduct

Authorities have said the decision is aimed at ensuring the smooth, fair and secure conduct of NEET UG 2026, one of India’s most competitive entrance exams.

Officials emphasised that all stakeholders must cooperate to maintain the integrity of the examination process and prevent any malpractice or disruption.

Students urged to stay calm

With exam day approaching, officials have once again urged students not to get distracted by rumours and instead focus on revision and preparation.

NTA’s message ends on a reassuring note for aspirants, “Stay calm, stay confident, and give your best. You’ve got this.”

As NEET UG 2026 approaches, the focus now shifts firmly back to preparation, amid tight security measures and repeated warnings against misinformation.