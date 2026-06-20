NEET UG 2026 Exam Centres Equipped With Power Backup, Drinking Water & Other Amenities, Says NTA

As lakhs of medical aspirants prepare for the NEET UG 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has highlighted a series of facilities being provided at examination centres to ensure a comfortable and smooth experience for candidates on test day.
In a fresh advisory shared on social media, the agency said examination centres across the country have been equipped with essential amenities, including power backup, drinking water, proper lighting and fans, allowing students to focus on their examination without unnecessary disruptions.
"NEET UG 2026 centres are equipped with key facilities and provisions to help candidates focus on what matters most – their examination," the NTA said.
The agency also reminded students that mental health support remains available through the Tele-MANAS helpline for candidates who may need assistance before or after the examination.
Facilities available at examination centres
According to the NTA, several arrangements have been made to improve candidate comfort during the examination.
Candidate support measures
Power backup available at centres
Proper lighting arrangements
Fans for ventilation and comfort
Drinking water facility
Transparent water bottles permitted
Diabetic candidates allowed to carry approved items as per guidelines
Access to Tele-MANAS mental health support through helpline 14416
The measures come amid increased focus on candidate welfare and examination management for one of the country's largest entrance tests.
NTA reiterates exam day timings
Alongside the facility-related advisory, the NTA has once again urged candidates to strictly follow reporting and entry timings.
Important timings
Reporting time: 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM
Gate closing time: 1:30 PM
Examination start time: 2:00 PM
Examination end time: 5:15 PM
Total duration of examination: 195 minutes
Candidates arriving after 1:30 PM will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.
Mandatory documents to carry
The agency has advised students to keep all required documents ready before leaving for the examination centre.
Candidates must carry
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card
Valid photo identity proof
Two passport-size photographs
Candidates without the required documents may face difficulties during verification and entry procedures.
Prohibited items inside examination centres
To maintain examination security and fairness, the NTA has prohibited several personal items from being brought into the examination hall.
Do not carry
Mobile phones
Watches
Wallets
Food packets
Candidates found carrying unauthorised items may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with examination rules.
With the examination date approaching, officials have advised candidates to reach their centres well in advance, carry only permitted items and make use of the facilities available at the venue.
The NTA has urged aspirants to stay calm, follow all instructions carefully and concentrate on their performance rather than logistical concerns on the day of the examination.