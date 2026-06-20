NEET UG 2026 Exam Centres Equipped With Power Backup, Drinking Water & Other Amenities, Says NTA

As lakhs of medical aspirants prepare for the NEET UG 2026 examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has highlighted a series of facilities being provided at examination centres to ensure a comfortable and smooth experience for candidates on test day.

NEET UG 2026 centres are equipped with key facilities and provisions to help candidates focus on what matters most - their examination.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #NEETUG2026 #StudentWellbeing pic.twitter.com/5drk1sLJOy — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

In a fresh advisory shared on social media, the agency said examination centres across the country have been equipped with essential amenities, including power backup, drinking water, proper lighting and fans, allowing students to focus on their examination without unnecessary disruptions.

"NEET UG 2026 centres are equipped with key facilities and provisions to help candidates focus on what matters most – their examination," the NTA said.

The agency also reminded students that mental health support remains available through the Tele-MANAS helpline for candidates who may need assistance before or after the examination.

Facilities available at examination centres

According to the NTA, several arrangements have been made to improve candidate comfort during the examination.

Candidate support measures

Power backup available at centres

Proper lighting arrangements

Fans for ventilation and comfort

Drinking water facility

Transparent water bottles permitted

Diabetic candidates allowed to carry approved items as per guidelines

Access to Tele-MANAS mental health support through helpline 14416

The measures come amid increased focus on candidate welfare and examination management for one of the country's largest entrance tests.

NTA reiterates exam day timings

Alongside the facility-related advisory, the NTA has once again urged candidates to strictly follow reporting and entry timings.

Important timings

Reporting time: 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM

Gate closing time: 1:30 PM

Examination start time: 2:00 PM

Examination end time: 5:15 PM

Total duration of examination: 195 minutes

Candidates arriving after 1:30 PM will not be allowed to enter the examination centre under any circumstances.

Mandatory documents to carry

The agency has advised students to keep all required documents ready before leaving for the examination centre.

Candidates must carry

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card

Valid photo identity proof

Two passport-size photographs

Candidates without the required documents may face difficulties during verification and entry procedures.

Prohibited items inside examination centres

To maintain examination security and fairness, the NTA has prohibited several personal items from being brought into the examination hall.

Do not carry

Mobile phones

Watches

Wallets

Food packets

Candidates found carrying unauthorised items may be subject to disciplinary action in accordance with examination rules.

With the examination date approaching, officials have advised candidates to reach their centres well in advance, carry only permitted items and make use of the facilities available at the venue.

The NTA has urged aspirants to stay calm, follow all instructions carefully and concentrate on their performance rather than logistical concerns on the day of the examination.