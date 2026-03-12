NEET UG 2026 Correction Window Live At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Editable And Non-Editable Fields

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the NEET UG 2026 correction window available on the official website today. Registered candidates will be able to edit their details on the application form. The last date to make any changes in the application form include 14 march until 11.50 PM

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at 011-40759000/011-69227700 or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in for any clarifications.

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Start Date: March 12, 2026 (12:00 PM)

Correction Window End Date: March 14, 2026 (23:50 PM)

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit Application

Candidates can check out the steps to edit the NEET application form online:

Step 1: Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the NEET UG 2026 application correction window on the latest news section.

Step 3: Add your login credentials, such as the application number and password/date of birth

Step 4: The submitted application form will appear on the screen

Step 5: Edit the required details carefully

Step 6: Review the changes and submit the corrected form

Step 7: Download and save the updated form for future reference.

Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Check Editable Fields And Non Editable Fields

1. Candidates can change any one of the following:

Father’s name, qualification, and occupation OR

Mother’s name, qualification, and occupation

2. Candidates can change/add any or all of the following fields:

Educational qualification details (Class 10 and Class 12)

State/UT from where Class 12 or equivalent was passed/appearing

Category

Sub-category / PwD status

Signature

Number of attempts in NEET (UG)

3. Based on permanent and present address, candidates can change:

Examination city selection

Medium of the examination

4. Identity details:

Candidates who registered using an identity document other than Aadhaar can change their identity details.

Important Notes:

Candidates should note that the additional fees will be charged if the corrections affect the application fee. After the application fee is paid, the corrections will be applied. Candidates should note that only one-time correction is allowed, and once the corrections are submitted, the application will be frozen.

Check Official Notification Here



