NEET UG 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At 11:50 PM; Candidates Can Modify Details At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: The NEET UG 2026 correction window will end tomorrow, March 14, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered will be able to update their information on the application. You have until 11.50 PM to make any modifications to the application.

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates

Correction Window Start Date: March 12, 2026 (12:00 PM)

Correction Window End Date: March 14, 2026 (23:50 PM)

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit Application

Applicants can view the instructions for modifying the NEET application online:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official website

Step 2: In the most recent news section, click the link for the NEET UG 2026 application correction window.

Step 3: Enter your login information, including your application number, password, and birthdate.

Step 4: The completed application will show up on the screen.

Step 5: Carefully edit the necessary information

Step 6: Examine the modifications and send in the updated form.

Step 7: Save the revised form to your computer for later use.

Direct Link To Apply Here

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Check Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields

Editable Fields

Father’s Name, Education, and Occupation OR

Mother’s Name, Education, and Profession

Educational Qualification Details: Class 10 and Class 12 information

State/UT of Class 12 Passing (or equivalent qualification)

Category

PwD Status and Subcategory

Signature

Number of NEET (UG) Attempts

Current Address and Permanent Address

Exam-Related Details:

- Choice of Examination City

- Medium of Examination

Personal Identification Details:

- Candidates who registered using ID proof other than Aadhaar can edit their identification details.

Important Information

Additional Fee: If the correction affects the application fee, candidates must pay the extra amount online.

Correction Limit: Only one correction opportunity will be provided.

Application Lock: Once corrections are submitted, the application form will be frozen and no further changes will be allowed.

Check Official Notification Here

Candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or send an email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in if they have any questions.