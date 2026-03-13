NEET UG 2026 Correction Window Closes Tomorrow At 11:50 PM; Candidates Can Modify Details At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: The NEET UG 2026 correction window will end tomorrow, March 14, 2026, according to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who have registered will be able to update their information on the application. You have until 11.50 PM to make any modifications to the application.
NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Important Dates
Correction Window Start Date: March 12, 2026 (12:00 PM)
Correction Window End Date: March 14, 2026 (23:50 PM)
NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: How To Edit Application
Applicants can view the instructions for modifying the NEET application online:
Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in, the official website
Step 2: In the most recent news section, click the link for the NEET UG 2026 application correction window.
Step 3: Enter your login information, including your application number, password, and birthdate.
Step 4: The completed application will show up on the screen.
Step 5: Carefully edit the necessary information
Step 6: Examine the modifications and send in the updated form.
Step 7: Save the revised form to your computer for later use.
NEET UG 2026 Correction Window: Check Editable Fields and Non-Editable Fields
Editable Fields
Father’s Name, Education, and Occupation OR
Mother’s Name, Education, and Profession
Educational Qualification Details: Class 10 and Class 12 information
State/UT of Class 12 Passing (or equivalent qualification)
Category
PwD Status and Subcategory
Signature
Number of NEET (UG) Attempts
Current Address and Permanent Address
Exam-Related Details:
- Choice of Examination City
- Medium of Examination
Personal Identification Details:
- Candidates who registered using ID proof other than Aadhaar can edit their identification details.
Important Information
Additional Fee: If the correction affects the application fee, candidates must pay the extra amount online.
Correction Limit: Only one correction opportunity will be provided.
Application Lock: Once corrections are submitted, the application form will be frozen and no further changes will be allowed.
Check Official Notification Here
Candidates can contact 011-40759000/011-69227700 or send an email to neetug2026@nta.ac.in if they have any questions.