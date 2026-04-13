NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Released At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Exam City, Details Here

Website: https://neet.nta.nic.in/

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: The city intimation slip for NEET UG 2026 has been formally released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), allowing registered candidates to verify their designated exam city prior to the eagerly awaited medical entrance exam. By entering their application number, password, and captcha code on the official website, candidates can view their city slip.

It is crucial to remember that the city intimation slip is not the official admit card; rather, it serves as a notice to candidates about the city in which their exam center will be located.

Direct link to check the official notification

Direct link to download city intimation slip

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Exam details

Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Exam Time: 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Mode of Exam: Pen and paper (offline)

Exam Centres:

552 cities in India

14 cities outside India

NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download city intimation slip

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Advance City Intimation for NEET(UG)-2026" link.

Step 3: Enter your login information.

Step 4: The city slip will be on display.

Step 5: For future reference, review and download the same.

The NTA has offered helpline numbers 011-40759000, 011-69227700, and an official email support at neetug2026@nta.ac.in for any problems with downloading the city intimation slip.

NEET UG 2026: Details of the admit card

Important information like the candidate's name, roll number, exam center address, reporting time, and exam guidelines will be included on the separate NEET UG 2026 admit card.