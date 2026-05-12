NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: NTA To Conduct Fresh Examination After Paper Leak Allegations; CBI Inquiry Ordered

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NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: The National Testing Agency on Tuesday, May 12 announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns raised during an investigation carried out in coordination with central agencies and law enforcement authorities.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

In an official statement issued as a continuation of its May 10 press release, the agency said the decision was taken with the approval of the Government of India to maintain transparency and protect the credibility of the national examination system.

The medical entrance examination will now be conducted again on fresh dates, which will be announced separately through official channels.

Decision taken after investigation inputs

According to the NTA, matters related to the examination were referred to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action. Following the review of investigative findings and inputs shared by law enforcement agencies, the testing body concluded that the existing examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

The agency stated that although re-conducting the exam would cause inconvenience to lakhs of students and parents, allowing the examination results to continue would have caused “greater and more lasting damage” to public trust in the system.

CBI Inquiry Ordered

The Government of India has also decided to hand over the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a detailed inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

The NTA said it would fully cooperate with the investigation and provide all required records, materials, and assistance to the agency.

No Fresh Registration Required

In relief for candidates, the agency clarified that students will not have to register again for the re-conducted examination.

Existing registration details and candidature will remain valid

Examination centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will be carried forward

No additional examination fee will be charged

Fees already paid by candidates will be refunded

The agency also confirmed that the re-examination will be conducted using NTA’s internal resources.

Revised Dates To Be Announced Soon

The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule will be announced shortly through its official communication platforms.

Candidates and parents have been advised not to rely on unverified information or rumours circulating on social media and instead follow only official updates released by the agency.

NEET UG is one of the country’s largest entrance examinations for undergraduate medical admissions, with lakhs of students appearing for it every year across India.