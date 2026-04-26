NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Tomorrow At 10 AM, Confirms NTA; Here's How To Access Admit Card

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) informed candidates via its official social media handle that the NEET UG 2026 admit cards will be available to all registered candidates by 10 AM on Monday, April 27, 2026. In the same message, aspirants were advised to utilise the last Sunday before the examination for attempting a practice test or revising key concepts. The agency also urged students to stay calm, maintain focus, and keep themselves well-hydrated during this crucial period leading up to the exam.

Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) can download their hall tickets using their application number and password.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across multiple exam centers in India and abroad.

NEET Admit Cards will be available to all candidates by 10 AM on Monday, 27th April 2026.



Use the last Sunday before the exam for a practice test or revising concepts.



Stay Calm. Keep yourself hydrated. #NEET2026 — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: April 27, 2026 (10 AM)

Exam Date: May 3, 2026



NEET UG 2026: Exam Timings

Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

NEET UG 2026: How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.nic.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "NEET UG 2026 Admit Card" URL.

Step 3: Input the captcha code, password, and application number.

Step 4: Examine and obtain the admit card

Step 5: Print it out for the test day.

NEET UG 2026: Information on the Admit Card

The NEET UG 2026 hall ticket includes:

Candidate’s name

Candidate's roll number

Application number

Exam date and time

Exam centre name

Exam address

Photograph

Signature

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

NEET UG 2026: No Leave Policy Ahead of Exam

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a directive advising medical colleges and institutions to refrain from granting leave on May 2 and May 3 in advance of the NEET UG 2026 exam, unless there are exceptional circumstances with legitimate justification.

In order to ensure a seamless examination process, the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education sent out this directive.

NEET UG 2026: What Should You Do If There Are Errors on Your NEET 2026 Admit Card?

Candidates must contact the NTA at the specified helpline numbers right away if there are any errors in the information printed on their NTA NEET admit card, photo, or signature.

Email address: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Numbers: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

These helplines are open to candidates from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.