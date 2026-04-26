NEET UG 2026 Admit Card To Be Released Today At neet.nta.nic.in; Exam On May 3

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the NEET UG 2026 admit card today, April 26, on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) can download their hall tickets using their application number and password.
The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across multiple exam centers in India and abroad.
NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates
Admit Card Release Date: April 26, 2026
Exam Date: May 3, 2026
NEET UG 2026: Exam Timings
Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)
Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)
Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM
NEET UG 2026: How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2026
Step 1: Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” link
Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and captcha code
Step 4: View and download the admit card
Step 5: Take a printout for exam day
NEET UG 2026: Details Mentioned on Admit Card
The NEET UG 2026 hall ticket includes:
Candidate’s name and roll number
Application number
Exam date and time
Exam centre name and address
Photograph and signature
Important exam-day instructions
Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.
NEET UG 2026: No Leave Policy Ahead of Exam
Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 exam, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a directive advising medical colleges and institutions not to grant leave on May 2 and May 3, except under exceptional circumstances with valid justification.
This directive follows communication from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.
NEET UG 2026: What Should You Do If Your NEET 2026 Admit Card Has Errors?
Candidates must contact the NTA at the specified helpline numbers right away if there are any errors in the information printed on their NTA NEET admit card, photo, or signature.
Email address: neetug2026@nta.ac.in
Numbers: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.
These helplines are open to candidates from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.