NEET UG 2026 Admit Card To Be Released Today At neet.nta.nic.in; Exam On May 3

NEET UG Admit Card 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be releasing the NEET UG 2026 admit card today, April 26, on its official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have successfully registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) can download their hall tickets using their application number and password.

The NEET UG 2026 examination is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026, in offline (pen-and-paper) mode across multiple exam centers in India and abroad.

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

Admit Card Release Date: April 26, 2026

Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Beware of fake websites and unverified links.

Always rely only on official NTA sources for accurate information.



Stay alert and protect yourself from scams.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #StaySafe #OfficialUpdates pic.twitter.com/f9Pz0Ls0Bc — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 25, 2026

NEET UG 2026: Exam Timings

Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

NEET UG 2026: How to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “NEET UG 2026 Admit Card” link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and captcha code

Step 4: View and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for exam day

NEET UG 2026: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

The NEET UG 2026 hall ticket includes:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Application number

Exam date and time

Exam centre name and address

Photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card.

NEET UG 2026: No Leave Policy Ahead of Exam

Ahead of the NEET UG 2026 exam, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a directive advising medical colleges and institutions not to grant leave on May 2 and May 3, except under exceptional circumstances with valid justification.

This directive follows communication from the Department of Higher Education under the Ministry of Education, aimed at ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.

NEET UG 2026: What Should You Do If Your NEET 2026 Admit Card Has Errors?

Candidates must contact the NTA at the specified helpline numbers right away if there are any errors in the information printed on their NTA NEET admit card, photo, or signature.

Email address: neetug2026@nta.ac.in

Numbers: 011-40759000 or 011-69227700.

These helplines are open to candidates from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.