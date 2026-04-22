NEET UG 2026 Admit Card To Be OUT On April 26 At neet.nta.nic.in, Confirms NTA; Exam On May 3

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially confirmed the release date of the NEET UG 2026 admit card, putting an end to speculation among lakhs of medical aspirants. In a recent post on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the agency announced that hall tickets will be available for download on April 26, 2026.

The undergraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled to be held on May 3, 2026 (Sunday) in a single shift, following the traditional pen-and-paper format. The announcement comes days after the release of the city intimation slip on April 13, which allowed candidates to check their allotted exam city in advance.

As you prepare for the upcoming NEET Examination, remember to stay calm, focused, and take things one step at a time.



City Intimation Slips have already been released — 99.2% of candidates have been allotted their first-choice city, ensuring convenience and minimal travel… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 22, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Important Dates

City Intimation Slip Release: April 13, 2026

Admit Card Release Date: April 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Exam Date: May 3, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Exam Date and Time

Date: May 3, 2026 (Sunday)

Mode: Offline (Pen-and-Paper)

Timing: 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Steps to Download NEET UG Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 Admit Card link

Step 3: Enter your application number, password, and captcha code

Step 4: View and download the admit card

Step 5: Take a printout for exam day

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

Candidate’s name and roll number

Application number

Exam date and time

Exam centre name and address

Photograph and signature

Important exam-day instructions

Candidates are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, they can contact NTA through the helpline numbers 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2026@nta.ac.in.

In its message to students, NTA also urged candidates to remain calm and focused in the final days of preparation. It highlighted that over 99.2% of candidates have been allotted their first-choice city, aiming to reduce travel-related stress.

With just days left for the exam, the release of the admit card will be a crucial step, giving candidates clarity on their exact exam centres and helping them plan their final preparations accordingly.