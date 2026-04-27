NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Download Hit By Glitches Amid Heavy Traffic; NTA Shares Tips To Solve The Problem

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 admit cards for candidates appearing in the upcoming medical entrance examination. As lakhs of students rushed to download their hall tickets, many reported temporary technical glitches due to heavy traffic on the official website.

To address the concerns, the NTA posted a message on its official social media account reassuring students and acknowledging the stress of accessing admit cards. The agency noted, "We understand how important your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card is and the stress involved in downloading it. Many of you are facing temporary technical issues—this is common during high traffic”.

Dear Students,



We understand how important your NEET UG 2026 Admit Card is and the stress involved in downloading it.

Many of you are facing temporary technical issues — this is common during high traffic.



Quick tips that usually solve the problem:



Clear your browser cache… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 27, 2026

Quick Tips To Solve The Problem

To help candidates download their admit cards smoothly, NTA shared the Quick Tips:

Clear browser cache and cookies before trying again

Use Incognito or Private browsing mode

Switch to a different browser, such as Chrome or Firefox, recommended by NTA

Retry after some time using a stable internet connection

NTA further stated via social media that over 11 lakh students have already successfully downloaded their admit cards out of the total 22.79 lakh registered candidates, indicating the system is functioning despite the heavy load.

It further added that, “If you’re still facing issues, please don’t panic. You can reach out to our helpline or write to us with your application number."

Students still facing issues have been advised not to panic and to contact the NTA helpline or write to the authorities with their application number for assistance.

Reassuring aspirants, NTA urged students to stay calm and focused, emphasizing that their hard work matters and encouraging them to remain confident.