 NEET UG 2025 Results Likely To Be Out On June 14; Check Scores At neet.nta.nic.in
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET UG 2025 Results Likely To Be Out On June 14; Check Scores At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 Results Likely To Be Out On June 14; Check Scores At neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 results are expected on June 14, 2025. Over 22.7 lakh candidates can check their scores at neet.nta.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

SimpleUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
NEET UG Result 2025 | Image: Canva

NEET UG 2025 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to declare the NEET UG 2025 results on June 14, 2025. Candidates who took the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can view their results when they are released on the NTA NEET official website at neet.nta.nic.in. The outcome details can also be found at nta.ac.in.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Steps to check the result

Step 1: Visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click the link NEET UG Result 2025 on the homepage.

FPJ Shorts
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
Blind BMC Employee Falls On Railway Track At Ambernath Station, MSF Jawan Swiftly Rescues Him (VIDEO)
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
VIDEO: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Launches 'Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai' Mobile App At Sahyadri Guest House
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
'We Are In Contact With Air India': Aircraft Manufacturer Boeing's First Reaction On Ahmedabad Crash
Mumbai News: BEST Considers Fare Restructuring Amid Falling Ridership; Short-Distance Fares Likely To Be Reduced
Mumbai News: BEST Considers Fare Restructuring Amid Falling Ridership; Short-Distance Fares Likely To Be Reduced

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates must input their application number, date of birth, and security pin on the portal.

Step 4: Clicking the submit button, the NEET UG Result 2025 will display on the screen.

Step 5: Download the NEET UG Result 2025 and print it for future reference.

NEET UG 2025 Result: Marking scheme

For each question, candidates will receive four (+4) marks for accurate or most relevant answers. For each wrong response, one mark will be deducted (-1). Unanswered questions will receive no marks (0).

NEET UG 2025 Result: Other details

The medical admission examination was held on May 4, 2025, in a single shift from 2 to 5 p.m. The exam was administered at 5453 locations in more than 500 cities across the country. More than 22.7 lakh people applied for the exam.

The provisional answer key was released on June 3, and the objection period ended on June 5, 2025. The agency has also issued the responses, question papers, and provisional key. Candidates could challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable processing cost of ₹200 each contested answer within a stipulated period.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Navi Mumbai News: NMMC To Distribute Free Textbooks To Over 61,000 Students On First Day Of School...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Multiple Students Admitted To Civil Hospital After Aircraft Hits BJMC UG...

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

SBI Recruits 13,455 Junior Associates To Boost Customer Services Nationwide

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

NEET PG 2025: Exam City Selection Window Opens Tomorrow; Read Official Notice here

'Kerala School Timings Revised For Students' Benefit, No Govt Fault,' Says General Education...

'Kerala School Timings Revised For Students' Benefit, No Govt Fault,' Says General Education...