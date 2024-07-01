NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam Results Declared: Check Revised Scorecards Now

NEET UG 2024 | Freepik Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the NEET UG 2024 re-exam, along with the ranks, for all candidates on June 30. Candidates who took the re-exam can now access and download their revised scorecards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

The re-exam was held on June 23, 2024, for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks after the original exam on May 5, 2024. Out of these, 813 candidates appeared for the retest, while 750 skipped it. The NTA has published revised scores for all 1,563 candidates.

The re-exam was conducted across 7 exam centers in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Meghalaya, and Chandigarh. Candidates who did not appear for the re-exam will have to accept their original scores.

The revised scorecard will include details such as candidate name, roll number, application number, date of birth, category, marks obtained, total marks, percentile score, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, state rank, nationality, qualifying status, and cut-off scores.

To download the NEET UG 2024 retest result, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official NEET website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Click on the link for "NEET UG 2024 Retest Result".

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and security pin or captcha.

Click the "Submit" button and view your result on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.