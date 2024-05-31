NEET UG 2024: Answer Key Released, Last Day To Raise Objections; Result Expected On June 14

NEET UG 2024 | Representative image

The NEET UG 2024 exam was conducted on May 5, 2024, in a pen-and-paper test mode. More than 24 lakh students from 557 Indian cities and 14 international cities took the exam. The NTA open the objection window for the candidates after the release of the provisional answer key. The last date to raise objection is May 31, 2024.

The NTA has displayed the scanned images of the OMR sheets on the website. Student can access their respective OMR sheets to raise objections.

Answer Sheets and recorded responses by the machine, of all candidates on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET ).

Applicants have the opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of ₹200/- per question challenged.

“Representations made by the candidates against the OMR grading will be verified by the NTA from the actual record and the same will be updated in the data if challenges are found to be correct. However, no intimation in this regard will be sent to an individual candidate,” read the official information bulletin.

“Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge,” it further mentions.

Important Dates | NEET Information Bulletin

Declaration of Result

The National Testing Agency will evaluate the Answer Sheets using standard procedure and the result will be displayed on the website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. Once the results are released, the candidate will be able to download the scorecards from the official website. The results are expected to be declared on or before June 14, 2024.

Steps To Download The Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website.

Step 2: Look for the answer key's link.

Step 3: Select the hyperlink.

Step 4: Enter your login information.

Step 5: A PDF file will launch on your computer.

Step 6: The answers are available for review in the documents.

Step 7: Download and save for later use.

How To Contact NTA?

To get in touch with NTA, candidates can email them at neet@nta.ac.in or give them a call at their special helpline, 01140759000. It is advised to keep an eye on exams.nta.ac.in/NEET and nta.ac.in for updates on the NEET UG answer key regularly.