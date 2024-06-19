NEET UG 2024 Re-Exam On June 23; Admit Cards To Be Released Soon! |

NEET UG Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct a re-exam for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on June 23, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be available on the official website. A total of 1563 candidates have been given the option to take the re-exam this year. The admit cards can be downloaded from exams.nta.ac.in once they are released, although there is no official date announced by the agency at this time.

The exam will be conducted offline, in a pen-and-paper format. This re-exam is being held after the grace marks given to the students for the loss of time during the original exam were removed.

Candidates must carry a valid admit card and a photo ID proof to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam. Those who fail to bring these documents will not be allowed to take the exam, as per guidelines.

Steps To Download Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the hall ticket link

Step 3: Once click and open it, enter your required details to login

Step 4: Click Submit

Step 5: Your hall ticket will appear on your screen

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Candidates should take out a printout of the hall ticket and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates are also advised to keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information regarding the above-mentioned exam.