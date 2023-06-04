NEET UG 2023: NTA releases OMR response sheet; details inside

Representational image | ANI File Photo

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency, also known as NTA, has released the candidate's response sheet today, June 4, for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - UG 2023.

Candidates, who took the NEET UG exam on May 7, can avail the OMR sheet on their registered email addresses.

“Congratulating for completing the NEET (UG) 2923 exam. You can now view your NEET (UG) 2023 - OMR Answer Sheet submitted by you at the end of examination at your examination centre (scanned image) attached and sent to your registered email ID,” said the official mail sent out by NTA.

For more details or to download the NEET UG OMR sheets, candidates have to visit neet.nta.nic.in. No official date has been announced by NTA yet on the results or answer key for NEET UG 2023.

NEET UG: How is marking section for Section A?

Four points (+4) will be awarded for the right answer or the most relevant response.

For each incorrectly selected choice, subtract one mark (-1).

No mark will be provided for questions in the NEET UG 2023 that are left unanswered or marked for review.

NEET UG 2023 will only award four marks (+4) to those who marked any of the correct alternatives if more than one option is determined to be the correct answer.

Each person who attempts the question will receive four (+4) marks if all of the options in the NEET UG paper 2023 are accurate.

All candidates who have appeared will receive four marks (+4) regardless of whether they attempted the question or not if none of the options are determined to be accurate, a question is found to be incorrect, or a question is withdrawn.

Read Also Bombay HC allows girl to reappear for NEET-UG exam