NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released, know how to raise objections

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key has been released by the National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who took the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test can get the provisional answer key on the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

The exam was held for 20,87,449 candidates on May 7, 2023 from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m. in 4,097 different centres located in 499 cities across the country, including 14 cities outside India.

On the website, the Agency has posted Provisional Answer Keys, Scanned Images of OMR Answer Sheets, and Recorded Responses for NEET (UG) - 2023. Candidates may file an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by submitting a non-refundable processing cost of Rs. 200/- each disputed answer on or before June 6, 2023, at 11.50 p.m.

Direct link to raise objections for NEET UG 2023 Answer Key

NEET UG 2023 Answer Key Released: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on Answer Key Challenge link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to choose between two modes of login.

Click on any one and enter the required details.

Press submit and your answer key will be displayed.

Click on the answers you want to raise objections.

Fill your answer and make the payment of processing fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your objection has been raised.

Download the page for further need.