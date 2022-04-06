NEET UG 2022 Application Form Date to be out soon

The National Eligibility Test (NEET) 2022 application form date is expected to be announced soon.

An NTA official on Thursday, March 31, said that NEET 2022 application form will be released in April and the UG medical entrance test will likely be held in July.

Any change in the eligibility criteria, exam pattern will be announced during the release of NEET 2022 UG application form.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 04:48 PM IST