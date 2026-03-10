NEET SS Counselling 2026 Schedule Released At mcc.nic.in; Check Official Notification Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET SS Counselling 2026 Schedule on the official website at mcc.nic.in . The NEET SS counselling will be held in two rounds as per the official notification.

The NEET SS 2025 round 1 counselling registration will be conducted between March 10 and March 15, 2026. The choice filling for round 1 will be conducted between March 11 and 16, 2026. The NEET SS 2025 round 2 counselling registration will be conducted between March 26 and March 27, 2026. The Super Specialty Academic Session 2025 will begin on April 10, 2026

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Counselling Schedule

Candidates can check out the NEET SS 2025 Counselling Schedule released on the official website:

Round 1

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes: March 9, 2026

Registration Window: March 10, 2026, to March 15, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 10, 2026, to March 15, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 11, 2026, to March 16, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: March 16, 2026 (from 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: March 17, 2026

Result Announcement: March 18, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: March 19 to March 25, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

Round 2

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes: March 26 and March 27, 2026

Registration Window: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 12:00 noon, as per server time)

Payment Facility: March 28, 2026, to April 3, 2026 (till 3:00 PM, as per server time)

Choice Filling: March 29, 2026 to April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 5 to April 6, 2026

Result Announcement: April 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: April 8 to April 16, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

Academic Session

Commencement of Super Specialty Academic Session 2025: April 10, 2026

The notification further states that all the participating colleges and institutes have been directed to treat Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays as working days to ensure the counselling schedule is completed on time.

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: How To Apply

Candidates can check out the following steps to apply for the NEET SS 2025 Counselling

Step 1: Go to the NEET SS Counselling website- mcc.nic.in .

Step 2: Click on the Super Specialty tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link to register for Round 1.

Step 4: Add the required details.

Step 5: Fill the online form and pay the registration fee.

Step 6: Submit and save the confirmation page.

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Registration Fees

During the NEET SS 2025 Counselling registration, candidates will have to pay the two types of fees:

Non-Refundable Registration fee - Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five Thousand only)

Refundable Security fee - Rs. 2,00,000/- (Rupees Two Lakh only).

Candidates should note that the security amount will be deposited only after the completion of counseling. No requisition of refund will be considered during the counseling.

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Required Documents

The following are the documents required while reporting to the colleges:

Provisional seat allotment letter issued by MCC

NEET SS 2025 Admit Card

A valid photo ID proof (PAN card/Driving License, Voter ID, Passport/Aadhar Card)

NEET SS 2025 Result/Scorecard

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB issued by NBE

MBBS Degree Certificate

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Higher Secondary Certificate/ Birth Certificate as proof of birth

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Counselling Process

Registration and Application Process

Choice Filling and Locking

Seat Allotment List

Accepting/Refusing the Seat Allotted

Joining the Institute

