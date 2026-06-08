NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Remains On Hold As MCC Awaits Clarity On Tamil Nadu's Vacant Seats

Round 2 of the NEET Super Speciality (NEET SS) Counselling 2025 continues to remain on hold as the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) reviews the status of 151 vacant super speciality seats in Tamil Nadu and awaits further developments in an ongoing Supreme Court matter.

In a notice issued on June 6, MCC informed candidates that the counselling process had been paused due to issues arising from a case currently before the Supreme Court. The committee said the matter has a direct bearing on the conduct and timely completion of the ongoing counselling process.

Supreme Court directed Tamil Nadu to inform DGHS about vacant seats

The development stems from an order passed by the Supreme Court on May 29 in Tamilvani & Others vs State of Tamil Nadu & Others. In its order, the court directed the Tamil Nadu government to inform the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) regarding 151 Super Speciality (DM/M.Ch.) seats that remained vacant.

Following the court's directions, MCC immediately wrote to the Tamil Nadu government requesting that the unfilled seats be reverted to DGHS and included in the ongoing NEET SS counselling process.

However, according to MCC, no response was received from the state despite the urgency of the matter and the counselling timelines involved.

MCC writes to Tamil Nadu government

The counselling body said that after receiving no response to its initial communication, the Chairman of MCC sent a demi-official letter to the Principal Secretary (Health), Government of Tamil Nadu, seeking compliance with the Supreme Court's directions and requesting the speedy transfer of the vacant seats.

Subsequently, the Tamil Nadu government informed MCC through a communication dated June 5 that it had filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on June 4 regarding the matter.

This step by filing for review has taken the matter to a whole new level. It has forced MCC to think about their next move before initiating counselling round two.

Counselling process on hold

According to MCC, they are looking into the legal ramifications of the notice sent to them from the Tamil Nadu government. The committee is monitoring any upcoming Supreme Court proceedings regarding the counselling rounds.

Due to confusion over whether these 151 seats are still open, there has been a pause in Round 2 admissions.

Candidates asked to monitor official website

For now, MCC has advised candidates participating in NEET SS Counselling 2025 to regularly visit the official counselling website for updates.

The committee said fresh information regarding the counselling schedule and the status of Round 2 will be published through official notices once clarity emerges on the matter.

Until then, the fate of the 151 vacant super speciality seats and the timeline for resuming counselling remain tied to the outcome of the legal proceedings involving the Tamil Nadu government.