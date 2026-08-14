NEET SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out At mcc.nic.in/super-speciality-counselling; Direct Link Here

NEET SS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Out | Pexels

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 final seat allotment result. Candidates who participated in the second round can now check their final allotment status on the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in .

The final result has been published following the release of the provisional seat allotment result. Candidates were given an opportunity to report discrepancies in the provisional result to MCC via email until August 13, 2026, at 5 PM.

Direct Link To Check Results

Direct Link To Check Notice

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Final Result: How To Check

Candidates can follow the steps below to access the final seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Super Speciality’ tab.

Step 3: Select the link titled ‘Final Result Super Speciality Counselling 2025 Round 2’.

Step 4: The final allotment result will appear in PDF format.

Step 5: Download the PDF and check the allotment details for future reference.

Details Mentioned In NEET SS Round 2 Allotment Result

The final seat allotment list contains details such as the allocated institute, qualifying examination, course, rank and remarks. Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned against their allotment.

NEET SS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Reporting Dates

Candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 2 must report to their respective institutes to complete the admission process. As per the MCC counselling schedule , Round 2 reporting will be conducted from August 14 to August 20, 2026.

Candidates should complete the reporting and admission formalities within the stipulated deadline to secure their allotted seats.