NEET SS Counselling 2025: MCC Announces Special Stray Vacancy Round After Cut-Off Reduction To 30th Percentile |

NEET SS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced a Special Stray Vacancy Round for NEET SS Counselling 2025 following the reduction of the qualifying percentile from 50th to 30th percentile. The notice was issued on September 25, 2026, in compliance with the Supreme Court's September 17 order in the case concerning NEET SS counselling.

The special round will be conducted for vacant DM, MCh and DrNB SS seats remaining after Round 2 of counselling. MCC has clarified that the round will be a non-upgradation round.

Direct link to read the official announcement

Who can participate in Special Stray round?

According to the MCC notice, candidates who were not allotted a seat in the previous counselling rounds and those who have become eligible following the reduction in the qualifying percentile will be allowed to participate.

Since the round is non-upgradation, candidates allotted seats through earlier rounds will not be able to use this round for upgrading their existing seats.

MCC's official Super Speciality counselling section lists the Round 2 results and related vacancy documents for NEET SS Counselling 2025.

Tamil Nadu in-service seats may be added

MCC has also provided an update regarding in-service vacant seats in Tamil Nadu.

According to the notice, any such seats left vacant after the Tamil Nadu state counselling authority conducts its stray round are expected to be reverted to MCC on September 28, 2026. Once received, these seats will be added to the seat matrix for All India SS Counselling 2025.

Candidates have been advised to regularly check the MCC website for further updates, including the seat matrix and counselling-related details. The MCC's official website currently maintains a dedicated section for Super Speciality counselling notices and updates.

The MCC notice supplied for this report specifies the qualifying percentile as 30th percentile. Some secondary reports published around the same development have carried conflicting figures, so the MCC notice should be treated as the authoritative basis for the cutoff stated here.