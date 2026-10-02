NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in; Check DM, M.Ch, DrNB Allotment

The NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result for DM, M.Ch., and DrNB super-specialty courses has been made available at mcc.nic.in by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Students can continue with the admissions procedure by checking the NEET SS seat allotment result for 2026.
The NEET SS seat allotment result PDF 2026 can be downloaded from this link by registered candidates who have made their selections for the special stray vacancy round.
Direct link to check the result
NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Key Details
Academic Session/Exam: NEET SS 2025 (DM/M.Ch/DrNB)
Counselling Phase: Special Stray Vacancy Round
Result Declaration Date: October 1, 2026
Institute Reporting Window: October 1 to October 6, 2026
Reporting Venue: Designated allotted institute
Candidate Activity Board: Available through the MCC Super Speciality counselling portal.
NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to check the result
Use the instructions below to download the NEET SS Special Stray Round Result, 2025:
Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website, and select the Super Speciality Counselling tab.
Step 2: Under Current Events, select "Provisional Result Special Stray Round SS 2025."
Step 3: Locate your NEET SS Roll Number by opening the provisional result in PDF format and using Ctrl+F.
Step 4: Lastly, download your NEET SS Official allotment letter for reporting to college by logging into your candidate account.
Direct link to check the result
NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Details mentioned in the result
The seat allocation result will include the candidate’s roll number, allotted college, and course.
Candidates must also download the NEET SS 2025 special stray vacancy round seat allotment letter.
The seat allotment letter is required for the reporting and admission process.