NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in; Check DM, M.Ch, DrNB Allotment

NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result Released At mcc.nic.in |

The NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round Provisional Seat Allotment Result for DM, M.Ch., and DrNB super-specialty courses has been made available at mcc.nic.in by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). Students can continue with the admissions procedure by checking the NEET SS seat allotment result for 2026.

The NEET SS seat allotment result PDF 2026 can be downloaded from this link by registered candidates who have made their selections for the special stray vacancy round.

Direct link to check the result

NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Key Details

Academic Session/Exam: NEET SS 2025 (DM/M.Ch/DrNB)

Counselling Phase: Special Stray Vacancy Round

Result Declaration Date: October 1, 2026

Institute Reporting Window: October 1 to October 6, 2026

Reporting Venue: Designated allotted institute

Candidate Activity Board: Available through the MCC Super Speciality counselling portal.

NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Steps to check the result

Use the instructions below to download the NEET SS Special Stray Round Result, 2025:

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in, the official website, and select the Super Speciality Counselling tab.

Step 2: Under Current Events, select "Provisional Result Special Stray Round SS 2025."

Step 3: Locate your NEET SS Roll Number by opening the provisional result in PDF format and using Ctrl+F.

Step 4: Lastly, download your NEET SS Official allotment letter for reporting to college by logging into your candidate account.

Direct link to check the result

NEET SS 2025 Special Stray Vacancy Round: Details mentioned in the result