NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Facility Extended Until April 7; Check Choice Filling Steps Here

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The NEET SS 2025 choice-filling facility for round 2 counseling has been extended until April 7 (11:55 PM) by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). In order to fill in their college selections, candidates must go to the official website and log in using their credentials such as username and password. Candidates must fill in their college selections before the deadline.

Direct Link To Fill Choices

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Locking: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Locking Dates here:

Choice Filling Ends: April 7, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Locking: Steps To Choice Filling and Choice Locking

Candidates can check out the steps to choice filling and choice locking below:

Step 1: Visit MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered NEET SS credentials.

Step 3: Add your personal details and pay the non-refundable registration fee (INR 5,000) and refundable security deposit (INR 200,000).

Step 4: Examine the available seat matrix to determine how many seats are available in different specialties and institutions.

Step 5: Choose your top courses and institutes in order of preference.

Step 6: To increase your chances of receiving an allotment, include as many options as possible.

Step 7: To prevent data loss, save your choice list on a regular basis. Saving does not signify final submission.

Step 8: Press the 'Lock' button before the deadline. If you fail to lock, your options will be automatically locked, which may not correspond to your final preference.

Step 9: Save the locked options list for future reference.

Check the official NEET SS Counselling Schedule Here

Check the official NEET SS Notification Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Types of NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seats

According to the official notification released on the official website, the following are the vacancies for the NEET SS 2025 Round 2.

Clear Vacancy - 1858

Virtual Vacancy - 4600

Newly Added Seats - 133

VIRTUAL VACANCY ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025

CLEAR VACANCY ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025