NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Facility Ends Tomorrow; Check Steps To Complete Selection Here

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling Choice Filling Facility tomorrow, April 7, 2026, at 11:55 PM, according to the official website, mcc.nic.in. To complete their college selections, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their credentials, such as username and password. Candidates must submit their college selections before the deadline.

Direct Link To Fill Choices

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Important Dates

Choice Filling Ends: April 7, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling: Steps To Choice Filling and Choice Locking

Candidates can check out the steps to choice filling and choice locking below:

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Add the login credentials to log in.

Step 3: Fill out your personal information and pay the non-refundable registration fee of INR 5,000 and the refundable security deposit of INR 200,000.

Step 4: Examine the available seat matrix to see how many seats are available in each specialty and institution.

Step 5: Sort your top courses and institutes in order of preference.

Step 6: To increase your chances of getting an allotment, include as many options as possible.

Step 7: To avoid data loss, save your choices on a regular basis. Saving does not indicate final submission.

Step 8: Hit the 'Lock' button before the deadline. If you fail to lock, your options will be automatically locked, which may not match your final preference.

Step 9: Keep the locked options list for future reference.

Check the official NEET SS Counselling Schedule Here

Check the official NEET SS Notification Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Types of NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seats

Candidates can check out the vacancies for the NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seats below:

Clear Vacancy - 1858

Virtual Vacancy - 4600

Newly Added Seats - 133

VIRTUAL VACANCY ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025

CLEAR VACANCY ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025