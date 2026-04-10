NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Extended Again Until Further Orders; Check Steps To Choice Filling Here

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Counselling: The NEET SS 2025 choice-filling facility for round 2 counselling has been extended again until further notice. The official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) states that “The choice filling for Round 2 of NEET SS Counselling has been extended until further orders. The Candidates can now exercise choice filling and are advised to stay in touch with the MCC website for further updates."

The deadline for the choice filling was earlier extended until April 7, but now it has been extended until further notice. To complete their college selections, candidates must visit the official website and log in with their credentials, such as username and password. Candidates must submit their college selections before the deadline. The deadline date has not been released yet.

As per the Medical Dialogues Report, the MCC stated that "As per the schedule, the academic session for the year 2025 for Super Specialty courses was to start from 10th April, 2026. In this regard, it is stated that those candidates who do not wish to participate in Round 2 for upgradation may join their respective departments at the allotted institutes. Candidates who want to use the upgrade facility in Round-2 may join their duty as soon as the Round-2 results are declared.

Direct Link To Fill Choices

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Locking: Steps To Choice Filling

Candidates can check out the steps to choice filling and choice locking below:

Step 1: Go to the official MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Add your registered NEET SS credentials.

Step 3: Next, fill in the personal details and pay the non-refundable registration fee (INR 5,000) and refundable security deposit (INR 200,000).

Step 4: Examine the available seat matrix to see how many seats are available in each specialty and institution.

Step 5: In order of preference, choose the top courses and institutes.

Step 6: Include as many options as you can to improve your chances of getting an allotment.

Step 7: To prevent data loss, save your choice list on a regular basis. Saving does not signify final submission.

Step 8: Press the 'Lock' button before the deadline. If you fail to lock, your options will be automatically locked, which may not correspond to your final preference.

Step 9: Save the locked options list for future reference

Check the official NEET SS Notification Here .

NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Locking: Addition And Withdrawal of Seats

Previously, the MCC issued a notice regarding the addition and withdrawal of seats from the Round 2 seat matrix of the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET SS) Super Specialty Counselling 2025.

According to the notice, MCC has received updated information from participating institutes, resulting in a revision of available seats before the Round 2 allotment process. The updated seat matrix shows that several newly approved seats have been added in various states and specialties. All of these additions were made based on information obtained from institutes regarding newly approved seats.

There are a total of 19 seats; of these, one seat has been removed, and a total of 18 seats have been added. The following seats are added/withdrawn in the seat matrix of Round II