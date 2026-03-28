NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Choice Filling Begins At mcc.nic.in; Direct Link To Check Seat Matrix Here

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the NEET SS 2025 choice-filling facility for round 2 counselling tomorrow on the official website. The MCC has also declared the seat matrix for the clear vacancy, Virtual vacancy, and Newly Added Seats. NEET SS 2025 Counselling Round 2 Choice Filling is available now on the official website until April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM). The Choice Locking will begin from April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

VIRTUAL VACANCY ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025

CLEAR VACANCY ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025

NEWLY ADDED SEATS ROUND 2 (D.M. / M.Ch and DNBSS) – SS COUNSELLING 2025

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Important Dates

Choice Filling Ends: April 4, 2026 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking: April 4, 2026 (from 3:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Processing of Seat Allotment: April 5 to April 6, 2026

Result Announcement: April 7, 2026

Reporting to Allotted Institutes: April 8 to April 16, 2026 (till 11:00 PM)

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Types of NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seats

As per the official notification released on the official website, given below are the vacancies for the NEET SS 2025 Round 2

Clear Vacancy - 1858

Virtual Vacancy - 4600

Newly Added Seats - 133

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Types of NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seats

Candidates can check out the types of NEET SS 2025 Round 2 Seat Vacancies below:

Virtual Vacancy

A seat that is currently occupied

May become vacant if the candidate gets upgraded to a better choice in Round 2

Created when candidates opt for upgradation

Status: Conditional (may or may not turn into an actual vacancy)

Clear Vacancy

A seat that is already vacant at the start of Round 2

Arises due to:

Non-joining after Round 1

Resignation after Round 1

Previously unfilled seats

Status: Confirmed (definitely available for allotment)

Newly Added Seats

Seats that were not available in earlier rounds

Added before Round 2 due to: Approval of new colleges/ Increase in seat intake/ Delayed reporting

Status: Confirmed (treated as fresh vacancies)

NEET SS 2025 Counselling: Steps To Complete NEET SS 2025 Choice Filling & Locking

The following steps are needed to complete the process:

Visit MCC's official website, mcc.nic.in.

Log in using your registered NEET SS credentials.

Fill in your personal information and pay the non-refundable registration fee (INR 5,000) and refundable security deposit (INR 2,00,000).

Examine the available seat matrix to determine how many seats are available in different specialties and institutions.

Choose your top courses and institutes in order of preference.

To increase your chances of receiving an allotment, include as many options as possible.

To prevent data loss, save your choice list on a regular basis. Saving does not signify final submission.

Press the 'Lock' button before the deadline. If you fail to lock, your options will be automatically locked, which may not correspond to your final preference.

Save the locked options list for future reference.