NEET SS 2025 Registration Begins At natboard.edu.in; Check Details Here

NEET SS 2025 Registration: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2025 registration period is now open, according to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates can now apply via the official website at natboard.edu.in in order to be considered for admission to Doctorate of Medicine (DM), Master of Chirurgiae (MCh), and other super speciality courses. The board states that the NEET SS 2025 application form must be submitted by November 25 at 11:55 p.m.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Important dates

Online registration and submission of application form: November 5, 2025 (3 PM) to November 25, 2025 (11:55 PM)

Edit window for submitted applications: November 28 – November 30, 2025

Final edit window (for photo, signature, and thumb impression): December 12 – December 14, 2025

Test city announcement: December 12, 2025

Admit card release date: December 22, 2025

NEET SS 2025 exam dates: December 26 and 27, 2025

Eligibility cut-off date for MD/MS/DNB qualification: January 31, 2026

Result declaration (tentative): January 28, 2026

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Steps to register

Candidates can finish the registration procedure by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official website.

Step 2: Select the "NEET SS 2025 Registration" link from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your name, date of birth, nationality, email address, and mobile number when creating a new user account.

Step 4: Enter your login information and complete the NEET SS 2025 application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of papers that include your signature, thumb impression, and photo.

Step 6: Use one of the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.

Step 7: Before submitting the final version, thoroughly review every aspect.

Step 8: For future reference, download and print the confirmation paper.

NEET SS 2025 Registration: Exam pattern

The exam structure was previously updated by NBEMS. There will now be three sections on the question paper: A, B, and C. Each segment has 50 multiple-choice questions and a 50-minute time limit. Additionally, postgraduate degree holders in traumatology and surgery are eligible to take the test, and distinct question paper sets will be available for Medical Oncology and Critical Care Medicine.

Candidates should frequently visit the official NBEMS website for updates.