NEET SS 2025 Qualifying Percentile Reduced To 30th From 50th Following Supreme Court Order; NBEMS Releases Group-Wise Cut-Offs

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET-SS 2025 from the 50th to the 30th percentile, following an order passed by the Supreme Court on September 17 and a letter issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on September 22.
In a notice dated September 22, NBEMS said the revised result has been shared with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the MoHFW.
Candidates at 30th percentile or above declared qualified
As per the revised criteria, candidates who secured marks at or above the 30th percentile in their respective NEET-SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared qualified.
The group-wise qualifying cut-off scores, out of 600, are:
Anaesthesiology Group: 249
Critical Care Medicine Group: 254
ENT Group: 247
Medical Group: 175
Medical Oncology Group: 180
Microbiology Group: 306
Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group: 325
Orthopaedics Group: 256
Paediatric Group: 231
Pathology Group: 238
Pharmacology Group: 213
Psychiatry Group: 302
Radiodiagnosis Group: 315
Respiratory Medicine Group: 285
Surgical Group: 243
No change in group-specific ranks
NBEMS clarified that the reduction in the qualifying percentile will not affect the question paper group-specific ranks declared on January 23, 2026.
The examination body also said that no fresh scorecards will be issued following the revision.
The board further stated that the aggregate marks obtained by candidates in all MBBS professional examinations, as provided in their NEET-SS 2025 application forms, will be verified against original documents by the counselling or admitting authority at the time of admission.
Where MBBS aggregate marks were used to break a tie in a candidate's NEET-SS 2025 rank, the scorecard will mention the aggregate marks provided in the application form.
If the information submitted by a candidate is found to be incorrect and the marks were used to resolve a rank tie, NBEMS said the candidate's candidature for NEET-SS 2025 will be cancelled.
Unfair means to invite action
NBEMS also reiterated that candidates found to have used unfair means at any stage of the examination process may face penal action by NBEMS, MCC or the counselling authority, as applicable.
If a candidate found to have used unfair means has been declared successful in NEET-SS 2025, their result or candidature will be cancelled or deemed to have been cancelled, the board said.
Candidates with queries can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through its communication web portal.