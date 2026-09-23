NEET SS 2025 Qualifying Percentile Reduced To 30th From 50th Following Supreme Court Order; NBEMS Releases Group-Wise Cut-Offs | Official notice

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has reduced the qualifying percentile for NEET-SS 2025 from the 50th to the 30th percentile, following an order passed by the Supreme Court on September 17 and a letter issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on September 22.

In a notice dated September 22, NBEMS said the revised result has been shared with the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), under the MoHFW.

Candidates at 30th percentile or above declared qualified

As per the revised criteria, candidates who secured marks at or above the 30th percentile in their respective NEET-SS 2025 question paper groups have been declared qualified.

The group-wise qualifying cut-off scores, out of 600, are:

Anaesthesiology Group: 249

Critical Care Medicine Group: 254

ENT Group: 247

Medical Group: 175

Medical Oncology Group: 180

Microbiology Group: 306

Obstetrics and Gynaecology Group: 325

Orthopaedics Group: 256

Paediatric Group: 231

Pathology Group: 238

Pharmacology Group: 213

Psychiatry Group: 302

Radiodiagnosis Group: 315

Respiratory Medicine Group: 285

Surgical Group: 243

No change in group-specific ranks

NBEMS clarified that the reduction in the qualifying percentile will not affect the question paper group-specific ranks declared on January 23, 2026.

The examination body also said that no fresh scorecards will be issued following the revision.

The board further stated that the aggregate marks obtained by candidates in all MBBS professional examinations, as provided in their NEET-SS 2025 application forms, will be verified against original documents by the counselling or admitting authority at the time of admission.

Where MBBS aggregate marks were used to break a tie in a candidate's NEET-SS 2025 rank, the scorecard will mention the aggregate marks provided in the application form.

If the information submitted by a candidate is found to be incorrect and the marks were used to resolve a rank tie, NBEMS said the candidate's candidature for NEET-SS 2025 will be cancelled.

Unfair means to invite action

NBEMS also reiterated that candidates found to have used unfair means at any stage of the examination process may face penal action by NBEMS, MCC or the counselling authority, as applicable.

If a candidate found to have used unfair means has been declared successful in NEET-SS 2025, their result or candidature will be cancelled or deemed to have been cancelled, the board said.

Candidates with queries can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or through its communication web portal.