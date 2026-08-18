NEET SS 2025: NBEMS Clarifies Stipend Rule For Round 2 Upgraded Candidates; No Refund Required For Round 1 Period Worked

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Candidates who joined an NBEMS-accredited institute after securing a seat in Round 1 of NEET SS 2025 counselling and were later upgraded to another seat in Round 2 will not have to refund the stipend they earned while working at their first institute, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has clarified, as per media reports.

As per media reports, in a recent notice, NBEMS said the stipend paid for the period during which a candidate actually joined and performed clinical duties will be treated as payment for the work carried out. It will not be considered an advance or provisional payment that can be recovered after a candidate is upgraded in the next round of counselling.

The clarification comes after NBEMS noted that several candidates allotted seats in Round 1 had joined their respective institutions and started their duties before being upgraded to new seats in Round 2.

No stipend recovery after Round 2 upgradation

Candidates who receive an upgraded seat in Round 2 are required to report to the newly allotted institute within the timeline prescribed by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). As a result, they are relieved from the institute where they had joined based on their Round 1 allotment.

NBEMS has now directed accredited institutions not to recover the stipend paid to such candidates for the period they actually worked.

The board said the decision was taken keeping in mind the circumstances surrounding the NEET SS 2025 counselling process and the principles of fairness and natural justice.

The counselling process for the academic session was significantly delayed because of litigation before the Supreme Court and various High Courts. During this period, candidates who had joined institutes after their Round 1 allotment continued to work and perform the clinical duties assigned to them.

Therefore, NBEMS has clarified that the stipend earned for that period is due payment for the services rendered by the candidates.

Institutes asked to refund recovered stipend

NBEMS has also addressed cases where an institute may have already started recovering or has recovered the stipend from a candidate following Round 2 upgradation.

According to the latest directions, any such recovery that is inconsistent with the clarification must be withdrawn. If the amount has already been recovered, the concerned institute must refund it to the candidate without delay.

All NBEMS-accredited institutions have been directed to comply with the instructions.

Upgraded candidates to be relieved on priority

NBEMS has further asked institutions to relieve candidates upgraded in Round 2 on priority after completion of the required formalities.

This is intended to ensure that candidates do not miss the reporting deadline at their newly allotted institutes.

Candidates who have been upgraded, therefore, will need to complete the formalities at their current institute and report to the newly allotted institute within the timeline specified by MCC.

While candidates will not be required to return the stipend earned during their actual period of work in the present circumstances, NBEMS has made it clear that this clarification should not be treated as a general precedent.

The board said the decision has been taken specifically in view of the unprecedented delay in NEET SS 2025 counselling. Candidates cannot use this clarification to claim stipend in situations where they are relieved shortly after joining an institute following an upgradation in ordinary circumstances.

Why was NEET SS 2025 counselling delayed?

The NEET SS 2025 counselling process was affected by multiple legal proceedings. On July 28, 2026, the Supreme Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to return 151 unfilled NEET SS seats to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) by July 29.

The Court also directed MCC to complete the NEET SS 2025 counselling process within two weeks.

It further ordered that Round 2 counselling should be conducted using the existing qualifying percentile. The Supreme Court also laid down directions regarding the distribution of seats if the qualifying percentile was subsequently reduced.

Following the order, MCC informed candidates that vacant in-service super-speciality seats from Tamil Nadu had been added to the Round 2 counselling pool after being reverted to the All India counselling pool.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association had also approached the Supreme Court seeking directions on the treatment of unfilled in-service super-speciality seats in the event of a reduction in the qualifying percentile.

Against this backdrop, the latest NBEMS clarification provides relief to candidates who had already joined and worked at their Round 1 institutes before receiving an upgraded seat in Round 2.