NEET Row: Students, Youth Protest In Panvel, Demand Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation | IANS

Navi Mumbai: Students and youth organisations staged a protest in Panvel on Thursday amid heavy rain over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and calling for accountability in the alleged examination scam.

The sit-in was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, where students, youth and workers affiliated with several political parties raised slogans against the Centre. The demonstration follows similar protests reported from Karjat and Alibag in Raigad district, reflecting growing anger over the alleged NEET paper leak.

Protesters demanded that Pradhan accept moral responsibility for the alleged irregularities and step down from his post. The agitation received support from the Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and other organisations. Despite incessant rain, a large number of young people participated in the demonstration, raising slogans against corruption. Students also arranged refreshments for those attending the protest.

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Former MLA Balaram Patil joined the agitation and criticised the Central government, saying that using force against students would not resolve their grievances. He said the PWP would continue to stand firmly with students in their fight for justice.

Representatives of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi said that action against students holding peaceful demonstrations was contrary to democratic values and the constitutional right to protest. MNS leaders said branding people protesting within the constitutional framework as anti-national posed a threat to democracy.

The protest concluded peacefully under heavy police deployment. Demonstrators, however, said their agitation would continue until students receive justice and what they described as suppression of dissent comes to an end.