NEET PG Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Window Closes Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

NEET PG Counselling 2025

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: The NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration period will conclude on December 9, 2025, according to the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC. Candidates can register for Round 2 at mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Important dates

Registration ends: December 9, 2025

Choice filling link deactivated: December 9, 2025

Choice locking: December 9, 2025, 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM

Round 2 seat allotment processing: December 10–11, 2025

Round 2 result: December 12, 2025

Reporting/joining at allotted institutes: December 13–21, 2025

Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes: December 22–23, 2025

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Steps to register

Candidates can follow the instructions below to apply for Round 2:

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in, the MCC's official website.

Step 2: On the home page, click the NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 link.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a new page.

Step 4: After that, complete the application and pay the application cost.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page by clicking "Submit."

Step 6: Save a physical copy of it in case you need it later.

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Required documents

NEET PG admit card

NEET PG result

MBBS/BDS professional exam mark sheets

MBBS/BDS degree certificate

Internship completion certificate

MCI (Medical Council of India) registration certificate

Proof of date of birth

Valid ID proof (Aadhaar, Passport, etc.)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Round 3 key dates

Verification of tentative seat matrix by institutes: December 26, 2025

Registration and payment: December 26–30, 2025 (payment allowed till 3:00 PM on Dec 30)

Choice filling: December 27–30, 2025

Choice locking: December 30, 2025, 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM

Processing of seat allotment: December 31, 2025 – January 1, 2026

Round 3 result: January 2, 2026

Reporting at allotted institutes: January 3–11, 2026

Verification of joined candidates’ data by institutes: January 12–13, 2026

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: Online stray vacancy round key dates

Verification of tentative seat matrix by institutes: January 15, 2026

Registration and payment: January 15–18, 2026

Choice filling: January 15–18, 2026

Choice locking: January 18, 2026, 4:00 PM to 11:55 PM

Processing of seat allotment: January 19–20, 2026

Result release: January 21, 2026

Reporting at allotted institutes: January 22–31, 2026

In the meantime, the Committee has reopened the online resignation process for Round 1 from December 8 to December 10, 2025. Candidates must visit the designated college to quit their seats, and institutions must make sure that all resignations are recorded on the MCC intramcc site; otherwise, the resignation would be deemed "Null & Void."

NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2025: What's next?

Candidates granted seats must report to their designated colleges within the allotted time after the round 2 results are announced. Based on the NEET PG seat matrix and candidate preferences submitted during the process, institutions will verify documents and validate admissions.

Until admissions for MD and MS programs under the AIQ quota are finished, the NEET PG 2025 counselling process will continue for all four rounds.

Candidates can visit MCC's official website for further information.