NEET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 Released At natboard.edu.in; Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released the official NEET PG city slip 2026. If students have applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduates, they can confirm their exam cities and arrange their journey.

NBE has begun the NEET PG correction window for 2026 for all enrolled students. During the final NEET PG edit window in 2026, students can fix errors in their applications. The test cities will soon be available online, according to the testing body.

Candidates should be aware that this city notification slip is not the final hall pass. In contrast, the NEET PG city notification slip 2026 gives details on the test city where the students' exam center would be located. It helps students figure out which city they have to go to on test day.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important dates

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card: August 27, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Examination: August 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Result: September 3, 2026

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Steps to download the city intimation slip

Students can download the NEET PG 2026 city notification slip online by following the instructions below:

Step 1: Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website of NBEMS.

Step 2: Click the NEET-PG link after choosing Examination.

Step 3: Click the "Application" link now.

Step 4: The page for the NEET PG 2026 session will appear.

Step 5: Select the "Login" option.

Step 6: Enter your password and user ID.

Step 7: Look for the NEET PG city notification slip link on the dashboard.

Step 8: To download the NEET PG city slip 2026, click the link.

Direct link to download city intimation slip

NEET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip: Admit card details

The official date of the NEET PG 2026 admit card release is August 27, 2026. The NEET PG test city slip only shows the city; the final admission card will include the exact exam location name, reporting timings, and roll number.