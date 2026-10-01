NEET PG 2026 Scorecard, Answer Key Released At natboard.edu.in; Check Individual Question IDs, Responses, Correct Keys And Marks

NEET PG 2026 Scorecard, Answer Key: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has made the individual scorecards and answer keys for NEET PG 2026 available from today, October 1, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can access the documents through the official NBEMS website.

The result of NEET PG 2026 was declared on September 24. As per the latest NBEMS notice, candidates can now download their individual scorecards and view their answer keys through their applicant login.

NEET PG 2026 scorecard download

Candidates who appeared for NEET PG 2026 can download their individual scorecards from the NBEMS website from October 1 onwards.

The scorecard will remain available for download on the NBEMS website for six months from the date of issuance. Candidates are advised to download and retain a copy of their scorecard for future admission and counselling-related requirements.

NEET PG Answer Key available through applicant login

NBEMS has also provided candidates with access to their individual NEET PG 2026 answer keys through their applicant login.

The answer key will show details specific to the candidate's question paper, including:

Section-wise Question IDs in the sequence in which they appeared in the candidate's question paper.

The response status for each question, indicating whether it was answered or not attempted.

The correct answer key ID - 1, 2, 3 or 4 - for each question.

The response marked by the candidate - 1, 2, 3 or 4 - for each question.

The score awarded for each question according to the NEET PG examination marking scheme.

Question & Option sequence shuffled

NBEMS has clarified that the sequence of questions within each section was shuffled across candidates. Therefore, the Question IDs may appear in different sequences for different candidates.

The options for individual questions were also shuffled across candidates. Consequently, the correct key ID corresponding to a particular Question ID may differ between candidates.

Candidates should therefore check the answer key displayed in their individual login rather than compare the sequence or key IDs with another candidate's question paper.

NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

The score awarded for each question will be displayed according to the examination's marking scheme. Candidates receive 4 marks for a correct answer, -1 mark for an incorrect answer and 0 marks for a question that was not attempted.

The answer-key details will allow candidates to check their recorded responses against the correct answer key and see the marks awarded for individual questions.

Where To Check NEET PG 2026 Scorecard, Answer Key

Candidates can access their NEET PG 2026 scorecard and answer key through the official NBEMS website:

Website: https://natboard.edu.in

For queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or submit their queries through the NBEMS Communication Web Portal.

Candidates should use their individual applicant login to access the NEET PG 2026 answer key and download their scorecard.