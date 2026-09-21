NEET PG 2026 Result By September 30 At natboard.edu.in; Check Answer Key, Response Sheet And Result Details

NEET PG 2026 Result Expected By September 30 At natboard.edu.in; Check Answer Key, Response Sheet | Official website

NEET PG 2026 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the NEET PG 2026 result by September 30, as prescribed in the examination schedule. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination can check their results through the official website, natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted on August 30. Candidates affected by a disruption at the iON Digital Zone Sitapura centres in Jaipur were subsequently given a re-examination. NBEMS issued an official notice regarding the conduct of the examination for the affected candidates on August 30 and another notice on September 1.

Candidates are now awaiting the answer key, response sheets and final result. NBEMS has not announced a separate date for releasing the answer key.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key And Response Sheet

This year, candidates are expected to get access to the NEET PG answer key and their recorded responses, following directions on examination transparency. The information will be made available through the NBEMS portal and candidate login.

The answer key will allow candidates to compare the answers marked in the examination with the correct responses. However, NBEMS has not yet specified the exact date or duration of any objection window. Candidates should therefore rely only on official notices issued through natboard.edu.in for information about challenges to the answer key.

When Will NEET PG 2026 Result Be Released?

As per the NEET PG 2026 examination schedule, the result is due by September 30, 2026. Candidates will be able to access the result online through the NBEMS website.

The NBEMS NEET PG section provides access to examination notices, the 2026 information bulletin, candidate login and results.

How To Check NEET PG Result 2026

Once the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Open the NEET-PG section or the relevant result link.

Step 3: Click on the link for NEET PG 2026 Result.

Step 4: Enter the required login credentials, if prompted.

Step 5: Check and download the result for future reference.

Candidates should also download their scorecard once it is made available and retain it for the subsequent counselling and admission process.

NEET PG 2026 Cut-Off

The qualifying percentile for NEET PG is prescribed separately for different categories. Candidates should wait for the official NEET PG 2026 result and qualifying criteria before drawing conclusions about this year's cut-off.

For reference, the qualifying percentile in the previous cycle was 50th percentile for General and EWS candidates, 45th percentile for General-PwBD candidates and 40th percentile for SC, ST and OBC candidates, including PwBD candidates from these categories. The corresponding scores in the previous cycle were 276, 255 and 235, respectively.

These previous-year figures should not be treated as the NEET PG 2026 cut-off until NBEMS officially announces the current year's qualifying details.

Candidates should rely on official NBEMS notices rather than unverified social-media posts for information about the result, answer key and objection process.