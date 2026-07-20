NEET PG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At 11:55 PM; Apply NOW At natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2026 Registration: The deadline for submitting the NEET PG Application Form 2026 is tomorrow, July 21, 2026, at 11:55 p.m. To prevent last-minute technical difficulties, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recommended that all qualified applicants finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline.
The computer-based NEET PG 2026 exam is set to take place at testing locations around India on August 30, 2026.
NEET PG 2026 Registration: Important dates
Online application begins: July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)
Last date to apply: July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)
Test city intimation: August 11, 2026
NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026
Result declaration: By September 30, 2026
NEET PG 2026 Registration: Steps to apply
Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website.
Step 2: Select the link for NEET PG 2026 Registration.
Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information while registering.
Step 4: After logging in, carefully complete the application.
Step 5: In the format specified, upload the necessary documents, photo, and signature.
Step 6: Use the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.
Step 7: Before submitting the final version, review all entered information.
Step 8: Fill out the application and save the confirmation document for your records.
NEET PG 2026 Registration: Examination fees
General/OBC candidates: ₹3,500
SC/ST/PwD (Physically Handicapped) candidates: ₹2,500
NEET PG 2026 Registration: Payment mode
Net Banking
Credit Card
Debit Card
NEET PG 2026 Registration
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