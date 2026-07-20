NEET PG 2026 Registration Closes Tomorrow At 11:55 PM; Apply NOW At natboard.edu.in

NEET PG 2026 Registration: The deadline for submitting the NEET PG Application Form 2026 is tomorrow, July 21, 2026, at 11:55 p.m. To prevent last-minute technical difficulties, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has recommended that all qualified applicants finish the registration process well in advance of the deadline.

The computer-based NEET PG 2026 exam is set to take place at testing locations around India on August 30, 2026.

Direct Link To Register

Direct Link To Submit Query

NEET PG 2026 Registration: Important dates

Online application begins: July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)

Last date to apply: July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Test city intimation: August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to natboard.edu.in, the official NBEMS website.

Step 2: Select the link for NEET PG 2026 Registration.

Step 3: Enter the necessary personal information while registering.

Step 4: After logging in, carefully complete the application.

Step 5: In the format specified, upload the necessary documents, photo, and signature.

Step 6: Use the available online payment methods to pay the application cost.

Step 7: Before submitting the final version, review all entered information.

Step 8: Fill out the application and save the confirmation document for your records.

NEET PG 2026 Registration: Examination fees

General/OBC candidates: ₹3,500

SC/ST/PwD (Physically Handicapped) candidates: ₹2,500

NEET PG 2026 Registration: Payment mode

Net Banking

Credit Card

Debit Card

NEET PG 2026 Registration

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