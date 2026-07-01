NEET PG 2026 Registration Begins At natboard.edu.in; Apply Until July 21

NEET PG 2026 Registration Begins: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has commenced the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 today, July 1, 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their online application forms through the official NBEMS website until 11:55 PM on July 21, 2026.

According to the official notification, the Information Bulletin will be available from 4:00 PM on July 1, while the online application window will open at 5:00 PM the same day. Candidates are advised to carefully read the information bulletin before filling out the application form and avoid waiting until the last date to apply.

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on August 30, 2026, at examination centres across India. The results are expected to be declared by September 30, 2026.

In case of any difficulties candidates may reach out to the helpdesk through phone number +917996165333 from 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM on all days except Sunday and Gazetted holidays or raise a query from helpdesk tab which can be accessed after applicant login

Direct Link To Register

Direct Link To Submit Query

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Information Bulletin available: July 1, 2026 (4:00 PM onwards)

Online application begins: July 1, 2026 (5:00 PM onwards)

Last date to apply: July 21, 2026 (11:55 PM)

Test city intimation: August 11, 2026

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Result declaration: By September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026: How to Apply for NEET PG 2026

Candidates can register for NEET PG 2026 by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website

Step 2: Open the NEET PG 2026 registration link.

Step 3: Register using the required details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form with personal, academic, and internship details.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee online.

Step 7: Submit the application form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET PG 2026: Important Instructions

NBEMS has advised candidates to read the Information Bulletin thoroughly before applying to ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and understand the examination scheme, fee structure, and other instructions.

The board has also stated that no applications will be accepted after the registration window closes on July 21, 2026, under any circumstances.

For queries related to NEET PG 2026, candidates should use the official NBEMS Communication Web Portal. The board has further advised that representations sent through any other mode may not be considered and could result in delays in receiving a response.