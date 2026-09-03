NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card Released For 2,445 Affected Candidates At natboard.edu.in; Exam On September 5

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card: Admit cards for the NEET PG 2026 re-exam have been issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for those candidates whose examination was affected due to the technical glitch at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura examination centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Admit cards for the re-exam can be downloaded from the NBEMS website. The NEET PG 2026 re-exam is slated to take place on 5 September 2026 (Saturday) at 3 PM in Jaipur.

The NEET PG 2026 re-exam will be organised for the aspirants who were unable to appear in the NEET PG 2026 exam held on 30 August 2026 due to the issue of internal power failure at the above-mentioned two examination centres.

Direct link to download the re-exam admit card

NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Admit Card: Steps to download

The candidates who will be appearing in the re-examination process can make use of the following procedure to download their revised admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS portal, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Locate the NEET PG 2026 re-examination admit card link from the homepage.

Step 3: Tap on the link and provide the necessary login details.

Step 4: Enter the information to access the revised admit card.

Step 5: Download the admit card and cross-check the date, time and location of the examination.

Step 6: Print out the admit card to carry it to the examination centre.

It must be ensured that the candidate is carrying all the correct details mentioned on the revised admit card to the examination centre as per instructions of NBEMS.

Reason for NEET PG re-exam

As per the NBEMS notification dated 30 August, the NEET PG 2026 examination was conducted for 2,73,096 registered candidates, of whom 2,65,980 candidates appeared at 1,111 examination centres across the country.

The examination was successfully completed for around 2,63,535 candidates.

However, candidates at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres in Jaipur TC Nos. 41682 and 41683 were unable to complete the examination due to internal power failure issues at the centres.

NBEMS had attributed the disruption to the examination conducting agency, M/s TCS Ltd.

Candidates appearing for the re-examination should rely only on official NBEMS communications for any further updates regarding the examination.