NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Warns Candidates Against Carrying Prohibited Items To Exam Centre; Exam On August 30

NEET PG 2026: With the NEET PG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on August 30, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory asking candidates not to carry prohibited items to the examination centre.

The board has warned that strict action will be taken against candidates found violating the examination rules. Possession of prohibited items inside the exam hall can lead to the candidate being debarred from appearing in the examination.

NEET PG 2026 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on August 30, 2026.

NEET PG 2026: Items candidates must not carry

According to the NBEMS advisory, candidates are prohibited from carrying the following items to the examination centre:

1. Stationery items

Candidates must not carry stationery or study material, including:

Printed or handwritten textual material and notes

Plastic pouches

Calculators

Pens

Writing pads

Pen drives

Erasers

Rough paper

2. Electronic devices

Electronic and communication devices are strictly prohibited. These include:

Mobile phones

Bluetooth earphones

Microphones

Pagers

Wrist watches and health bands

Smartwatches

Electronic pens

Scanners

Pen drives

3. Ornaments

Candidates should avoid carrying ornaments such as:

Bracelets

Rings

Earrings

Nose pins

Chains or necklaces

Pendants

Badges

Brooches

NBEMS said items carried due to religious beliefs, if any, will be permitted only after a thorough examination.

4. Other prohibited items

The advisory also lists several everyday items that candidates should leave at home, including:

Wallets

Goggles

Handbags

Belts

Masks

Caps

Gloves

AI-enabled glasses

5. Food and drinks

Candidates are not permitted to carry eatables, whether packed or opened, into the examination centre. Soft drinks and water bottles are also prohibited.

NBEMS said water bottles will be provided to candidates at the examination centre.

Candidates to undergo frisking

Candidates will be subjected to hand-held metal detector frisking at the time of entry to the test centre.

The board has also warned that candidates found under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or carrying firearms, weapons, sharp objects or any item capable of causing physical harm, will be denied entry to the examination centre.

NBEMS has further cautioned candidates against carrying any device that could potentially be used for unfair means, including hidden communication devices, wireless or Bluetooth devices and spy cameras.

NEET PG 2026: Exam pattern

NEET PG 2026 will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have four response options, and the questions will be in English.

The examination will carry a maximum of 800 marks and will be conducted for 3 hours and 30 minutes.

The marking scheme is as follows:

Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: -1 mark

Unattempted question: No marks

NEET PG 2026: Key dates

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

Exam timing: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Result: September 30, 2026

Internship completion deadline: September 30, 2026

NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully check the examination-day instructions and avoid carrying any item that is not explicitly permitted. Candidates found in possession of prohibited items inside the examination hall may be debarred from appearing in the examination.