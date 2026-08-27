NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Warns Candidates Against Carrying Prohibited Items To Exam Centre; Exam On August 30

NEET PG 2026: With the NEET PG 2026 examination scheduled to be held on August 30, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has issued an important advisory asking candidates not to carry prohibited items to the examination centre.
The board has warned that strict action will be taken against candidates found violating the examination rules. Possession of prohibited items inside the exam hall can lead to the candidate being debarred from appearing in the examination.
NEET PG 2026 will be conducted from 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM on August 30, 2026.
NEET PG 2026: Items candidates must not carry
According to the NBEMS advisory, candidates are prohibited from carrying the following items to the examination centre:
1. Stationery items
Candidates must not carry stationery or study material, including:
Printed or handwritten textual material and notes
Plastic pouches
Calculators
Pens
Writing pads
Pen drives
Erasers
Rough paper
2. Electronic devices
Electronic and communication devices are strictly prohibited. These include:
Mobile phones
Bluetooth earphones
Microphones
Pagers
Wrist watches and health bands
Smartwatches
Electronic pens
Scanners
Pen drives
3. Ornaments
Candidates should avoid carrying ornaments such as:
Bracelets
Rings
Earrings
Nose pins
Chains or necklaces
Pendants
Badges
Brooches
NBEMS said items carried due to religious beliefs, if any, will be permitted only after a thorough examination.
4. Other prohibited items
The advisory also lists several everyday items that candidates should leave at home, including:
Wallets
Goggles
Handbags
Belts
Masks
Caps
Gloves
AI-enabled glasses
5. Food and drinks
Candidates are not permitted to carry eatables, whether packed or opened, into the examination centre. Soft drinks and water bottles are also prohibited.
NBEMS said water bottles will be provided to candidates at the examination centre.
Candidates to undergo frisking
Candidates will be subjected to hand-held metal detector frisking at the time of entry to the test centre.
The board has also warned that candidates found under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or carrying firearms, weapons, sharp objects or any item capable of causing physical harm, will be denied entry to the examination centre.
NBEMS has further cautioned candidates against carrying any device that could potentially be used for unfair means, including hidden communication devices, wireless or Bluetooth devices and spy cameras.
NEET PG 2026: Exam pattern
NEET PG 2026 will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Each question will have four response options, and the questions will be in English.
The examination will carry a maximum of 800 marks and will be conducted for 3 hours and 30 minutes.
The marking scheme is as follows:
Correct answer: +4 marks
Incorrect answer: -1 mark
Unattempted question: No marks
NEET PG 2026: Key dates
NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026
Exam timing: 9:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Result: September 30, 2026
Internship completion deadline: September 30, 2026
NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully check the examination-day instructions and avoid carrying any item that is not explicitly permitted. Candidates found in possession of prohibited items inside the examination hall may be debarred from appearing in the examination.