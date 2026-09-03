NEET PG 2026: NBEMS Warns Against Circulation Of Memory-Based Questions From August 30 Exam, Says Disclosure Violates NDA |

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has warned NEET PG 2026 candidates, faculty members, coaching institutes and other stakeholders against discussing, soliciting, compiling, reproducing or circulating recall or memory-based questions from the examination held on August 30.

In an advisory issued through its official WhatsApp community, NBEMS said that disclosure or circulation of such questions would constitute a violation of the Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) included in the NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin.

The Board has advised all stakeholders to strictly follow the confidentiality requirements associated with the examination and refrain from sharing or seeking recall-based questions.

NBEMS advisory on memory-based questions

According to the advisory, candidates, faculty members, coaching institutes and other stakeholders have been asked not to:

Discuss recall or memory-based questions from NEET PG 2026.

Solicit or seek such questions from candidates.

Compile or reproduce questions remembered by candidates.

Circulate or share memory-based questions through any platform.

NBEMS said that any such disclosure would amount to a violation of the NDA applicable to the NEET PG 2026 examination.

NEET PG re-exam scheduled

Meanwhile, NBEMS is scheduled to conduct a re-examination for candidates who were unable to complete NEET PG 2026 on August 30 due to an internal power failure at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The re-examination will be conducted on September 5, 2026, at 3 PM.

A total of 2,445 candidates were affected by the technical disruption at the two examination centres.

Following the incident, Jaipur officials reviewed the technical failure with the TCS technical team, NBEMS officials, the flying squad, power supply teams and inspection teams. Officials said repeated system failures made it impossible to conduct the examination properly.

The re-examination was subsequently scheduled to ensure that affected candidates are not disadvantaged by the disruption.

Plea filed in Supreme Court

A plea has also been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the decision to conduct a re-examination for the 2,445 candidates affected by the technical disruption.

The petition concerns the candidates who were unable to complete the NEET PG 2026 examination because of the technical issues at the Jaipur centres.

During the proceedings, the bench indicated that matters relating to NEET were being heard by a designated bench headed by Justice PS Narasimha.